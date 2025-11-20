Has ‘The Morning Show’ been renewed for season 5? Apple TV just confirmed major updates for the hit drama

Tensions rise behind UBN’s cameras as fans speculate on ‘The Morning Show’s’ future, wondering which stars will return

Season 4 of ‘The Morning Show’ has officially wrapped, leaving behind a trail of explosive newsroom politics, unexpected romances, and even an on-air AI disaster courtesy of Stella Bak. After years of chaos both in front of and behind the cameras at UBN, viewers are eager to know what comes next for the hit Apple TV drama. As Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson close out yet another turbulent chapter, the series is already looking ahead. Here’s a complete breakdown of what to expect from ‘The Morning Show’ next season, from its renewal status to returning cast possibilities and when fans may finally see new episodes.

Has ‘The Morning Show’ been renewed? Yes, season 5 is officially happening! Apple TV confirmed the renewal in September, just before season 4 premiered, according to PEOPLE. The announcement came with strong praise from Matt Cherniss, Apple TV’s head of programming, who called the series “a standout from the very start.” He applauded its ability to deliver “addictively entertaining and provocative stories” year after year. Apple TV has not yet announced a premiere date for ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5, but the show’s release history provides viewers with a strong hint.

Since its debut in 2019, the series has followed a steady release pattern, with each season arriving about two years apart. With ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 set for September 2025, fans can expect ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5 sometime in 2027, which aligns with the show’s established production cycle and its large-scale, timely storytelling. Season 5 will likely continue the franchise’s usual 10-episode format. While Apple hasn’t confirmed the cast yet, several key names are expected to return.

Aniston and Witherspoon, who not only star as Alex and Bradley but also serve as executive producers, are considered the heart of the series and are expected to return. Other longtime cast members who may reprise their roles include Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, and Nestor Carbonell. ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 also introduced an impressive roster of new faces, including Marion Cotillard, Aaron Pierre, Boyd Holbrook, William Jackson Harper, and Jeremy Irons. Whether these newcomers will continue into ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5 depends on where the next storyline takes Alex, Bradley, and UBN’s ever-shifting power structure.

One character fans shouldn’t expect to see again is Stella Bak, played by Greta Lee. After joining ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2, Lee confirmed her exit during season 4. Since ‘The Morning Show’ is an Apple TV+ original, the series is available exclusively on the streaming site. Anyone hoping to rewatch past seasons or prepare for the next will need an active subscription, as noted by Decider. With a fifth season officially on the way, new alliances forming, and longtime characters evolving in unexpected directions, ‘The Morning Show’ remains one of Apple TV’s most ambitious and addictive dramas.