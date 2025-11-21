A beloved character's fate hangs in balance after ‘Pluribus’ Episode 4’s unexpected cliffhanger ending

Created by Vince Gilligan, 'Pluribus' Episode 4 follows Carol as she searches for the truth behind the hive-mind

Carol Sturka's (Rhea Seehorn) resistance to the hive mind takes a deadly turn in the 'Pluribus' Episode 4. Created by Vince Gilligan, episode 3 of the sci-fi show ended on a jaw-dropping note, with Zosia (Karolina Wydra) getting injured after Carol detonates a hand grenade. Throughout the latest episode, Carol is seen thinking of ways to beat the hive-minds and also discovers the fact that they cannot lie. However, it's the cliffhanger ending that has fans on edge, casting serious doubt over Zosia's fate.

Karolina Wydra as Zosia in 'Pluribus' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @plur1busappletv)

In the episode, Carol visits Zosia in the hospital—partly to apologize for hurting her, but mostly to pry for answers about the hive mind. Zosia reveals that the Joined now understand more about what happened to them, yet she refuses to say whether the infection can be undone. Since Zosia physically can’t lie, her silence tells Carol everything: a cure does exist. Still traumatized by her time in a forced conversion camp and desperate to stay human, Carol becomes laser-focused on finding that antidote, as per DM Talkies.

She gets Sodium Thiopental, the 'truth serum,' from the pharmacy and tests it on herself, recording her confessions. Under the drug, Carol admits she hates the always-smiling Joined and isn't actually romantically drawn to Zosia. She also confesses that she desperately misses Helen L Umstead (Miriam Shor). Seeing this raw honesty reminds Carol of how she wants to protect her flawed, painful humanity

But instead of stopping there, Carol crosses a line. She drugs Zosia under the guise of taking her outside, hoping the truth serum will force her to reveal the antidote. Instead, it only causes distress. The Joined are extremely sensitive to negativity, and Carol's pressure overwhelms Zosia, who is already recovering from injuries. The drug interacts dangerously with whatever hospital medications Zosia is on, triggering a cardiac arrest, proving how reckless and harmful Carol's actions have become.

Episode 4 of ‘Pluribus’ closes with a brutal twist: Carol, terrified of losing her autonomy, handcuffs herself to Zosia just as the hive mind arrives to help. Convinced they’re trying to take Zosia away and steal her last chance at learning how to stay human, Carol misreads everything. In truth, the Joined are responding to Zosia’s heart attack. They only step in once Carol realizes they’re willing to let Zosia die if that’s what she wants, but by then, the damage is done. After all the chaos Carol has already caused, Zosia may not survive this time, and the episode makes it painfully clear that Carol’s fight to protect her own agency is now eclipsing her ability to care for anyone else.