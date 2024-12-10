Who is Mr Drummond? 'Severance' Season 2 trailer has fans wondering over mystery character

'Severance' Season 2 is all set to introduce a new character, Mr Drummond

Contains Spoilers for 'Severance'

The trailer for Apple TV+'s much-anticipated series 'Severance' Season 2 dropped on Saturday, December 8, igniting a frenzy of excitement among fans. Helmed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, 'Severance' Season 2 will make its dazzling debut on Friday, January 17, 2025, and will focus on unraveling the mystery behind Lumon Industries.

Created by Dan Erickson, 'Severance' Season 1 mostly talks about Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and his colleagues trying to figure out the truth behind the medical procedure severance and concludes with jaw-dropping revelations in the finale. With Season 2 around the corner, a slew of new actors are introduced in the trailer, but a particular character is hogging maximum limelight.

'Severance' Season 2 trailer introduces Mr Drummond's character

Patricia Arquette and Tramell Tillman in a still from 'Severance' (Apple TV+)

The 'Severance' Season 2 trailer introduces several new characters, including Sarah Bock as a young deputy manager and new workers played by Alia Shawkat, Stefano Carannante, and Bob Balaban. Additionally, fans were quick to discover that the narrator at the start of the trailer, who declares, "Their work will be remembered as one of the greatest moments of this planet," is credited as Mr Drummond, hinting at another mysterious figure in the upcoming season.

Now Mr Drummond does not make an appearance in the trailer, but his voiceover is more than enough to pique fans' interest, with many claiming the mysterious character could be linked to the origins of the medical procedure. It is highly plausible that Mr Drummond is the executive of Lumouns, who has been with the firm from the beginning and knows all the ins and outs of the procedure. It's probable that Mr Drummond will be a key to the bizarre mystery behind severance.

Fans speculate about Mr Drummond's significance in 'Severance' Season 2

Christopher Walken, John Turturro, Adam Scott, Claudia Robinson, Britt Lower, and Zach Cherry in a still from 'Severance' (Apple TV+)

As soon as 'Severance' Season 2 made its debut, sleuth fans were quick to notice Mr Dummond's presence and flocked to a Reddit thread to speculate about the character.

A fan said, "His name wasn't mentioned in the first season, but Drummond means ridge, and Riggs means one from the ridge. So a Helena connection is possible, if that was intentional." Another added, "First glance I thought he was the goat tender but I’m assuming he’s a board member."

Another speculated, "Maybe the chairman or viceperson of the Board at Lumon." Meanwhile, one stated, "I was thinking he was like a host of a documentary about severance abuse, maybe propaganda produced by Lumon or like a 60 Minutes type thing."

