Billy Bob Thornton drops new details about the future of Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' ahead of Season 2

Billy Bob Thornton said that the role of oil industry fixer Tommy Norris in the Paramount+ hit was 'tailor-made' for him

As fans eagerly await 'Landman' Season 2, Billy Bob Thornton, who brought Tommy Norris to life in the oil drama series, has shed light on how long the series will run. For the unversed, the second season of the hit Paramount series, created by Taylor Sheridan, is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on November 16. "Taylor said, 'I'm writing this show around you about the oil business, and I'm going to write in your voice.' It sounds like a joke, but it's tailor-made for me," Thornton told USA Today in a recent interview.

The second season of 'Landman' will see Thornton reprise his role as the oil-fixing anti-hero Tommy, who’s now been promoted to president of M-Tex for a long time. Hinting at the possible longevity of the show, Thornton also revealed in the interview that he's signed onto 'Landman' for "four or five years," and said that he plans to stick around "for as long as they’ll have me." Fans of the show will also witness a big change in the wardrobe of Thornton's character Tommy in the upcoming season.

Speaking of his character adjustment for 'Landman' Season 2, Thornton said, "The first season, my jeans were so baggy. And I've got birdlegs, so it looked like clown pants. I asked the costume department, 'Can we bring them in a little this season?' So this time they tailored them just a little bit more." In case you're wondering, the second season of the show will pick up right where Season 1 ended. The official synopsis reads, "In Season Two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break."

Apart from Thornton, the star cast of 'Landman' Season 2 includes Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris, Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, and Demi Moore as Cami Miller. Furthermore, Sam Elliott will be appearing in the second season of the Taylor Sheridan hit. Up until this moment, details about Elliott's character haven't been revealed by the network. Mark your calendars, as 'Landman' Season 2 is set to drop on Paramount+ on November 16.