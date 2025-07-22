Before ‘Landman’, Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton did an erotic thriller no one remembers (but should)

The 'Landman' stars shared a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene in a ’90s film — but only one of them remembers it

Since the pandemic, most people prefer streaming films and shows at home. This led a lot of big names from Hollywood to turn to the small screen. One such project comes from Taylor Sheridan, featuring two Oscar-winning actors who have worked together back in the 1990s. We are talking about Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton, starring in ‘Landman.' They were previously seen together in the 1993 erotic thriller 'Indecent Proposal,' which was a box office hit and also starred one of the finest actors from this generation, Woody Harrelson.

'Indecent Proposal' was one of the many films that lured a whole generation of ‘80s and ‘90s moviegoers to the theaters. It joined similar films like 1986's ‘9½ Weeks’ as well as another Adrian Lyne 1987 film, ‘Fatal Attraction.’ In ‘Indecent Proposal’, which was also directed by Lyne, Harrelson and Moore led the film with their characters Diana and David Murphy. But it was Robert Redford who played the real ace, adding a twist that made the storyline heartwrenching yet intriguing. Meanwhile, Thornton had a very small role in the film.

The movie follows the Murphys, a married couple who have been together since high school. However, life happens to them, and they go through financial struggles while trying to buy their dream house in Santa Monica, California. With not much savings, they try to make it big with their small amount through gambling, in the city of sin: Las Vegas. This is when Redford's John Gage, a wealthy gambler, enters the scene. He thinks Diana is both beautiful and lucky, and offers the couple one million dollars. However, he has one condition: Diana will have to spend a whole night with him. And of course, sex is a part of the deal. Diana seems to be all in, but David feels uncomfortable and backs out.

The couple then watches John at the baccarat table. Both Diana and David are shown to stand right next to a shaggy, hippie-looking guy in a weird, paper-clip shirt, as per Slash Film, and it turns out to be Thornton. In the credits, his character is named as "Day Tripper," being a cameo actor. Talking to People, Thornton revealed that Moore didn’t even remember working with him on ‘Indecent Proposal’ nearly 34 years ago. “She didn't remember me,” the actor said. "The way we got to know each other was because I did three movies with Bruce [Willis]," Thornton added. Talking to Moore, he said, "And you brought the kids to set all the time. So over the years we've known each other.”

In case you don't know, it was the 1998 action movie, ‘Armageddon,' that first starred both Willis—Moore's husband from 1987 to 2000—and Thornton. They were later seen in the 2001 film ‘Bandits’ and later in 2006 in ‘The Astronaut Farmer.’ Moore and Willis have three daughters together. The ‘A Few Good Men’ actress has been highly supportive of Willis in his battle with frontotemporal dementia, which he was diagnosed with in 2022. Moore recently won the Academy Award for ‘The Substance,' while Thornton has won the Oscar for his 1996 film, ‘Sling Blade.’