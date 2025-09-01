Lady Gaga just dropped a major clue about her new single from ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 – here’s what we know

Lady Gaga just announced the release date of her brand-new single, 'The Dead Dance'. On August 28, 2025, the Grammy-winning pop icon stepped out to attend Netflix and Spotify’s “Graveyard Gala” in New York City, as part of the promotional Doom Tour for the hit Netflix series 'Wednesday' Season 2. During the event, Gaga joined her fellow castmates Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday on the stage. At one point, Gaga made the big announcement regarding her song 'The Dead Dance' and said, "My song 'The Dead Dance' is coming out on September 3rd. It’s a part of the show, and I’m so excited for you to see it.”

Furthermore, the 'Always Remember Us This Way' hitmaker informed the cheering crowd of fans that they would get an exclusive first listen of the song in a series of coffin-themed listening booths at the event. According to Billboard, Gaga further added, “I hope you’re really comfortable in your caskets.” For the fans at home who won't get to listen to 'The Dead Dance' until it is released, Gaga teased that “the inspiration for ‘The Dead Dance’ was a breakup."

Gaga continued, "And it was all about the way that we sometimes feel when it’s over; how a relationship ending can kill our ability to feel hopeful about love. It’s got this really cool, funky beat underneath it. And that is when the song becomes not just about the relationship; it becomes about having fun with your friends when you’ve been through something tough and amazing. I can’t wait for people to listen to it.”

During an interview with Tudum, Gaga expressed her excitement about her upcoming song and exclaimed, “I’m thrilled to release this song alongside Wednesday. I’m a huge fan of the show and had so much fun appearing in it to support ‘The Dead Dance.’” In addition to this, Gaga also candidly spoke about her experience filming the supernatural mystery comedy show. “I had a wonderful time working on Wednesday season two. I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna, and everyone here is so incredible," Gaga shared.

In a new trailer for the second part of 'Wednesday' Season 2, the makers of the show teased Gaga's appearance on the show. In the 2-minute teaser, Gaga didn't was nowhere to be seen, but the fans noticed a voice at the end, which sounded like hers, warning Ortega on Wednesday: “Beware, there will be a price to pay.” Since then, several fans have shown their enthusiasm for Gaga's new song as well as her role in the show online. One social media user wrote, "Not only is part 2 of the season coming out, but also a new Gaga song September 3rd is already shaping up to be the best day of the year 😭💞." Followed by a second user who penned, "Pls tell me the background music is from the song 🥹 sounds a little bit like heavy metal lover, would be sooo ready 😮‍💨." Another netizen went on to say, "I can not wait to see Gaga in the show, it's gonna break the internet 😭😭."