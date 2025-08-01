‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 1 episode titles are here — and they hint at even darker mysteries ahead

The wait is finally over as ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 1 will drop on August 6, with Part 2 following on September 3

The gothic realm of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is all set to stun fans with the first part of Season 2 premiering on Wednesday, August 6. The mystery of Nevermore Academy's monster makes up for the storyline in 'Wednesday' Season 1. As the story ended, it was revealed that the beast was none other than Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), who, for most of the show, was seen clinging to Wednesday for her affection. However, with the Season 2 release date inching closer, fans are all set for Wednesday's next adventure. But before that, the Season 2 episode titles have been revealed, and it is making the wait harder than ever.

A still of Jenna Ortega from 'Wednesday' (Image Source: Netflix | Wednesday)

For the unversed, 'Wednesday' Season 2 of the show will be released in two parts, with Part 1 consisting of four episodes premiering on Wednesday, August 6, and Part 2 arriving on Wednesday, September 3. The first four episodes feature a mix of returning and new creative talent, per CBR. Episode 1, titled 'Here We Woe Again,' is written by series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton. Episode 2, 'The Devil You Woe,' is written by Matt Lambert and directed by Paco Cabezas, who also directs Episode 3, 'Call of the Woe,' written by Valentina Garza.

Episode 4, 'If These Woes Could Talk,' is penned by Lauren Otero and sees Burton returning as director. Notably, the first sneak peek of Season 2 shows Wednesday looking shocked beside her cheerful roommate, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers). Other pictures include Pugsley Addams (Isaac Ordonez) and Eugene Ottinger (Moosa Mostafa) covered in something messy, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán) enjoying drinks by a black tent, and Wednesday with Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) peering through a doorway. One photo may hint at Galpin's return, as Wednesday is seen visiting him at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital in an earlier teaser.

Allegedly, in Season 2, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy as an unwilling hero and dives back into solving new supernatural mysteries, all while struggling with glitches in her psychic powers. This time, her family becomes a bigger distraction, with her brother Pugsley joining the school and her parents frequently visiting campus. Ortega noted that Wednesday is "kind of knocked off her feet this season," facing growing pressure. Creators Gough and Millar promise a season that's "bigger and better," with more focus on the Addams Family and expanded storylines for characters introduced in Season 1, per Reuters.

Season 2 also introduces new characters, including Steve Buscemi as Nevermore’s new principal, Barry Dort, and Joanna Lumley as the Addams family matriarch, Grandmama Hester Frump. Lady Gaga also makes a guest appearance as a teacher in Part 2. According to co-creator Millar, the season explores mother-daughter dynamics, focusing on three generations of Addams women, and themes of female friendship, sisterhood, and letting go of control for Wednesday. Ortega, now also an executive producer at age 22, found the role empowering, saying it gave her "freedom." Emma Myers also praised Ortega as a supportive leader on set.