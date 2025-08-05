Lady Gaga is bringing more than just acting to 'Wednesday' Season 2 — and we are already obsessed

Lady Gaga is all set to breathe life into the character of a Nevermore teacher, Rosaline Rotwoo in 'Wednesday' Season 2

Lady Gaga is all set to mesmerize fans in 'Wednesday' Season 2, but not just with her acting chops. The Grammy winner will breathe life into the character of Rosaline Rotwoo, a renowned Nevermore teacher who comes across Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). But it's not just her dramatic role that's stealing the spotlight. Reports suggest that Lady Gaga is also recording a brand-new track exclusively for the series, and honestly, the wait is now getting harder than ever.

Lady Gaga performs at GNP Seguros Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico (Image Source: WireImage for Live Nation | Photo by Kevin Mazur)

Lady Gaga will release a new song titled 'Dead Dance' for 'Wednesday' Season 2 on Netflix, according to sources confirmed by Variety. The track, along with its music video, is expected to drop next month to align with Lady Gaga's appearance in the show as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher. The song was created with her Mayhem album team, including Andrew Watt and Cirkut.

Currently on her blockbuster 'Mayhem Ball' tour, Lady Gaga was spotted last month with director Tim Burton on the Island of the Dolls in Xochimilco, Mexico, a haunting location known for its eerie display of decaying dolls. Multiple media outlets reported the visit, fueling speculation about Lady Gaga's involvement in 'Wednesday' Season 2. Speaking at the London premiere of the show, Burton praised Lady Gaga, telling Variety, "She's such an artist and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational."

He added, "But I felt that way about Joanna and Steve, whom I've worked with before. These people come on this set, and you see the whole crew kind of light up. It's a beautiful thing to witness." Although Lady Gaga wasn't present at the premiere due to her tour, she joins the new season's cast, which features returning stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones, alongside newcomers Steve Buscemi as Nevermore's new principal Barry Dort and Joanna Lumley as Wednesday's grandmother. At the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy, Burton also hinted at another possible collaboration with Lady Gaga, revealing, "I've done something else with her." When pressed by Variety for details or confirmation, he responded, "No, I can't. But I hope so."

Notably, Season 2 of the show premiered in London with the purple carpet event taking place at Central Hall and Queen Elizabeth II Centre. Talking about her character, Ortega reveals, "She's kind of knocked off her feet this season. So it's a lot of pressure," per Reuters. The season explores glitches in Wednesday's psychic powers, new supernatural mysteries, and an added complication related to her family. Her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) enrolls at Nevermore, while her parents become regulars on campus.

Creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar teased deeper stories and more family dynamics. "There’s more of the Addams Family this season," said Gough. "We learn more about the characters you get to meet in Season One, and they have their own storylines." The new season of 'Wednesday' will explore deeper emotional themes, particularly around family and female relationships. Co-creator Millar explained, "It’s about mothers and daughters; it's three generations of Addams women together. It's also about learning not to be in control of everything, for Wednesday. And it's really always about female friendship and female sisterhood."