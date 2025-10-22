‘Fallout’ star Ella Purnell teases unpredictable New Vegas storyline in Season 2: ‘They’re trying to…’

‘Fallout’ Season 2 promises fresh twists as Purnell’s Lucy teams up with Walton Goggins’ the Ghoul to trace her father

'Fallout' star Ella Purnell recently revealed what fans can expect from the upcoming season of the Prime Video series. During a recent interview with Empire, where she was promoting the highly anticipated second season of 'Fallout,' Purnell suggested that the post-apocalyptic drama television series will see two of the three main protagonists—Lucy (Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins)—will develop into something bigger as they head on a trip to New Vegas, a.k.a Sin City 2.0.

The ending of 'Fallout' Season 1 saw Lucy team up with the Ghoul to trace her father, Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan), as they head out to New Vegas. The journey, Purnell told Empire, is somewhere between a "buddy road trip" and a quest to "influence each other." "At times, it’s like [they] are on this buddy road trip. And then other times, they’re so much at arms," she said, adding, "They’re trying to influence each other and see who’s going to rub off on whom. Is the Ghoul going to become good? Is Lucy going to become bad? Or are they going to be somewhere in the middle?" Chiming in, Justin Theroux, who will be seen in 'Fallout' Season 2 as Mr. House, a figure from Ghoul's past, said, "We have a couple of really incredible scenes that are just these big, heavyweight bouts of intellect...It was like doing Waiting For Godot in the middle of the whole thing."

In a separate interview with Complex, Goggins noted that the cast and crew of the show are "deep into Season 2 of Fallout." "Now that people understand what the world is, this story just takes it to a whole another level. I've been around a long time, and usually a show that people are attracted to, with that license, the second season really starts cooking, right? That's when some real magic can happen. And we're deep into Season 2. It says a lot about a lot," he elaborated.

According to the logline, 'Fallout' Season 2 will pick up "in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas." Along with Purnell and Goggins, the show also stars Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Xelia Mendes-Jones in pivotal roles. 'Fallout' Season 2 is slated to premiere on December 17 on Prime Video.