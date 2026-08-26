‘Backrooms’ sets HBO Max release date and it's coming sooner than you think

A24's highest-grossing film, 'Backrooms,' was directed by Kane Parsons

‘Backrooms’ is heading to HBO Max after a massive run at the box office. The sci-fi horror movie, directed by Kane Parsons, will begin streaming on September 25, giving viewers who missed it in theaters a chance to watch A24's biggest film yet from the comfort of their homes. The movie has become a major success story for both A24 and its young director. ‘Backrooms’ has earned over $330 million worldwide on a reported budget of $10 million, overtaking ‘Marty Supreme’ to become A24's highest-grossing movie to date.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark in a still from 'Backrooms' (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Kane Parsons was just 20 years old when he made the feature film. The movie expands on his popular web series, which introduced audiences to the unsettling world of liminal spaces. Chiwetel Ejiofor leads the cast as a furniture-store owner undergoing intense therapy with Dr. Mary Kline, played by Renate Reinsve. ‘Backrooms’ revolves around Clark, a middle-aged man who finds himself involuntarily trapped in a mysterious world of endless yellow rooms and passages, unable to find an exit. This creates a sense of fear as he looks for ways to get out of this maze. After Clark vanishes from the outside world, Mary, Clark’s therapist, finds herself in the same situation. This adds another dimension of mystery to the maze-like world, where both of them try to survive against all odds. The only question that remains is: is an escape even possible?

Renate Reinsve as Mary in a still from 'Backrooms' (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

The film originally arrived in theaters on May 29 and opened with an impressive $81 million domestically. Its theatrical release was later expanded with an additional 15 minutes of bonus footage. ‘Backrooms’ has also earned praise for its eerie atmosphere and sound design. Despite the success of the feature film, Parsons has made it clear that his plans for the ‘Backrooms’ universe extend beyond Hollywood. He told Variety that more ‘Backrooms’ projects could be on the way, saying that he is “definitely not done” with the franchise.