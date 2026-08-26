MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Backrooms’ sets HBO Max release date and it's coming sooner than you think

A24's highest-grossing film, 'Backrooms,' was directed by Kane Parsons
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark in a still from 'Backrooms' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | A24 Films)
Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark in a still from 'Backrooms' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | A24 Films)

‘Backrooms’ is heading to HBO Max after a massive run at the box office. The sci-fi horror movie, directed by Kane Parsons, will begin streaming on September 25, giving viewers who missed it in theaters a chance to watch A24's biggest film yet from the comfort of their homes. The movie has become a major success story for both A24 and its young director. ‘Backrooms’ has earned over $330 million worldwide on a reported budget of $10 million, overtaking ‘Marty Supreme’ to become A24's highest-grossing movie to date.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark in a still from 'Backrooms'
Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark in a still from 'Backrooms' (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Kane Parsons was just 20 years old when he made the feature film. The movie expands on his popular web series, which introduced audiences to the unsettling world of liminal spaces. Chiwetel Ejiofor leads the cast as a furniture-store owner undergoing intense therapy with Dr. Mary Kline, played by Renate Reinsve. ‘Backrooms’ revolves around Clark, a middle-aged man who finds himself involuntarily trapped in a mysterious world of endless yellow rooms and passages, unable to find an exit. This creates a sense of fear as he looks for ways to get out of this maze. After Clark vanishes from the outside world, Mary, Clark’s therapist, finds herself in the same situation. This adds another dimension of mystery to the maze-like world, where both of them try to survive against all odds. The only question that remains is: is an escape even possible?

Renate Reinsve as Mary in a still from 'Backrooms'
Renate Reinsve as Mary in a still from 'Backrooms' (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

The film originally arrived in theaters on May 29 and opened with an impressive $81 million domestically. Its theatrical release was later expanded with an additional 15 minutes of bonus footage. ‘Backrooms’ has also earned praise for its eerie atmosphere and sound design. Despite the success of the feature film, Parsons has made it clear that his plans for the ‘Backrooms’ universe extend beyond Hollywood. He told Variety that more ‘Backrooms’ projects could be on the way, saying that he is “definitely not done” with the franchise.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Jessica Chastain's Netflix thriller 'Heartland' finally sets release date
MOVIES

Jessica Chastain's Netflix thriller 'Heartland' finally sets release date

The Oscar winner plays a former country music star pulled back into Nashville after her rising-star niece vanishes.
15 hours ago
Marvel drops 'Avengers: Endgame–Encore' trailer with major 'Doomsday' tease
MOVIES

Marvel drops 'Avengers: Endgame–Encore' trailer with major 'Doomsday' tease

'Avengers: Endgame' is returning to theaters with four extra minutes of footage, and there's a major 'Doomsday' update that follows.
16 hours ago
Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ali G comeback sets release date after 24 years in a chaotic trailer
MOVIES

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ali G comeback sets release date after 24 years in a chaotic trailer

‘Ali G: Who Iz I?’ sends Ali G to America as he prepares for fatherhood and tries to reclaim his former glory.
17 hours ago
Hayley Atwell frustrated with Captain Carter's storyline in 'Doctor Strange': 'I was so disappointed...'
MOVIES

Hayley Atwell frustrated with Captain Carter's storyline in 'Doctor Strange': 'I was so disappointed...'

Hayley Atwell believes 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' did not do justice to her character's inherent strength
1 day ago
Where is El Chapo now? What to know about the notorious cartel leader behind Netflix’s ‘Facing El Chapo’
MOVIES

Where is El Chapo now? What to know about the notorious cartel leader behind Netflix’s ‘Facing El Chapo’

El Chapo made headlines when he managed to escape from Mexican authorities in 2001 and 2015
2 days ago
Is there going to be ‘Insidious 7’? Director teases future as franchise takes wild new turn
MOVIES

Is there going to be ‘Insidious 7’? Director teases future as franchise takes wild new turn

‘Insidious 6’ is expected to collect $23 million to $27 million in its opening weekend, indicating a huge profit collection
3 days ago
‘National Treasure 3’ update reveals huge news on Nicolas Cage’s return
MOVIES

‘National Treasure 3’ update reveals huge news on Nicolas Cage’s return

After years of uncertainty, the director has shared a promising update that could finally bring the treasure-hunting franchise back
4 days ago
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ gets major 4K and Blu-ray release update
MOVIES

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ gets major 4K and Blu-ray release update

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is heading to home entertainment, with a major update now confirming when fans can watch it in 4K.
4 days ago
Shaquille O’Neal was rejected from ‘Avengers’ for this reason: ‘I’m too big and...’
MOVIES

Shaquille O’Neal was rejected from ‘Avengers’ for this reason: ‘I’m too big and...’

A basketball legend reveals why his dream of joining the ‘Avengers’ never worked out, while teasing the action-movie role he still wants next.
4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE | Nicola Coughlan reveals wild moments from ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ set
BRIDGERTON (2020)

EXCLUSIVE | Nicola Coughlan reveals wild moments from ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ set

‘Bridgerton’ fan-favorite Nicola Coughlan dished on filming Silky’s flying scenes, her “three older brothers” on set and an unexpected mishap
4 days ago