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Has Netflix renewed 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' for Season 3? Everything we know after exciting Season 2

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2 is here, but fans are already looking ahead, and here's everything we know about the show's renewal status.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Still of Aang and friends from 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Still of Aang and friends from 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

As 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2 premieres today on Netflix, fans of the series are naturally as jubilant as they can be. The Gaang, which includes the Avatar capable of bending all four elements, water, earth, fire, and air, clearly has its work cut out for it as its struggle against the Fire Nation surges ahead with full steam. On the other hand, it is natural for the audience to wonder about the show's renewal status, given that the seven episodes of Season 2 won't conclusively end the Gaang's arc. However, exciting news follows as, according to a report by Tudum, Season 3 of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' has completed principal photography and is now in post-production. 

A photo of the cast of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' on the sets of season 3 (Image Source: Netflix)
A photo of the cast of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' on the sets of season 3 (Image Source: Netflix)

The debut season of Netflix's reimagining of the Nickelodeon animated series was an instant hit with the audience. The popularity of Season 1 prompted the streaming platform giant to renew the show for a second and third seasons together back in March 2024, shortly after the debut season premiered. To commemorate the end of filming of the show's final arc, the cast and crew recently shared a photo from their last days on set. In the photo, the leading stars of the show, including Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, and Maria Zhang, are smiling for the camera. Seasons 2 and 3 of the Netflix series were filmed back-to-back because the crew had to accommodate the young cast's changing ages and appearances. 

Filming the two seasons in close succession thus lends an element of credible continuity which would otherwise be difficult to achieve. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Netflix's Tudum, writer and executive producer Christine Boylan expressed gratitude for being part of the series' production, "When we started working on Season 2, we gathered three forces: integrity, hope, and joy. And here we are, almost three years later, wrapping the end of production with an immensely talented and devoted team that met those ideals and exceeded them. I am eternally grateful to be part of this important, hilarious, action-packed team who is bringing this epic live-action story to the world." 

Still from 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Still from 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' ( Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix has also confirmed that the series will end with the four nations uniting forces to bring the legend of Aang to its proper conclusion. Although the live-action series has thus far deviated from the source material, the third season is expected to follow the original animated series more closely. Executive producer Jabbar Raisani, previously, told Deadline, "The animated series is a really good guide… for where the show can go." As of now, Season 3 doesn't have a release window. 

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