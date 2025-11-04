Netflix's 'Agatha Christie's Seven Dials' official teaser promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller

The upcoming show is based on the 1929 series of the same name with Mia McKenna-Bruce in the lead

Netflix dropped the first official teaser at the new murder mystery series, 'Agatha Christie's Seven Dials'. The upcoming thriller is based on the 1929 series of the same name with Mia McKenna-Bruce starring as the main investigator, Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent.

The new series also includes actors who have previously acted in the familiar backgrounds in the genre including Helena Bonham Carter ('Enola Holmes') and Martin Freeman ('Sherlock'). Set in the 1925, the thriller follows a sequence of events where a practical joke goes horribly wrong with a murder. The onus is now on detective Bundle to investigate the case which also ends up changing her life.

The three-part mystery series will be written and executive-producer Chris Chibnall ('Doctor Who'). Also serving as EP is Christie's great-grandson, James Prichard. It's worth noting that 'Seven Dials' is also the second adaptation of Christie's novel. The first was a 1981 TV movie with Cheryl Campbell essaying Bundle with the remain cast included Lucy Gutteridge, John Gielgud, Harry Andrews, and James Warwick.

The official logline reads, "England. 1925. At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong. It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths — the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent (Bruce) — to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery. A witty, epic, and fast-paced drama from the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie, is brought to life in a thrilling new version for Netflix."

Per Tudum, executive producer Suzanne Mackie ('The Crown'), "I am excited to be bringing Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials to life and to be introducing a new generation of iconic Christie characters to the screen. It has been a joy to work with Chris Chibnall in creating this bold, authored, and ambitious vision for the series. Together with Chris Sussman and Agatha Christie Limited and under the masterful direction of Chris Sweeney, we are thrilled to embark on this creative journey. I could not think of a more exciting first project for Orchid Pictures or a more perfect home for this story than Netflix."

Also adding to the excitement was Pritchard. "Bundle Brent is one of my great-grandmother’s raft of interesting, humorous, and sharp young female characters. To see her brought to life through the words of Chris Chibnall and this production with Orchid Pictures and Netflix is a dream come true. I think viewers will love this world that we have created, and hope for more."

'Agatha Christie's Seven Dials' is slated to premiere January 15.