Spin-off discussions emerge as 'Wicked: For Good' nears premiere, director John M. Chu says, 'This was…'

'Wicked: For Good' is just a month away from hitting theaters, and fans are already busy thinking whether they will get more content from the fantasy film franchise in the future. During his latest interview with Telemundo's reporter and producer, Irasema Torres, the film's director, Jon M. Chu, was asked whether there will be any more on-screen adaptations of 'Wicked' in the foreseeable future. Chu said that he has no plans of making another 'Wicked' film or any project related to the franchise. “As far as I know, this was always meant to be a two-movie experience," Chu told the media outlet, as per Screenrant.

However, Chu didn't simply say a firm no to the hotly debated question among fans. It appears that Chu didn't want to crush the dreams of millions of fans who were eagerly looking forward to another film from the franchise. Later in the interview, Chu was asked whether he is contemplating a spin-off. In response, Chu went on to say, "Um, I am not. You never know. People want that, but they have to see movie two first. Maybe the audience could tell us."

In addition to this, Chu candidly spoke about the two-part musical and described it as "a journey over a year of time." "Everyone can take this era, bring their friends, their family, and get to know these women. Dress up like them and be like them, be inspired by them, and so, yeah, this is the end of an era. Umm, but you never know," he said. For the unversed, 'Wicked: for Good' is set in the land of Oz before and during the events of 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz', and it revolves around Elphaba and Glinda as they embrace their new identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. The forthcoming film will feature two new songs composed by Stephen Schwartz.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chu candidly spoke about two songs and said, "They do what timeless stories do. They ask us elemental questions of being human, not just the great parts — the celebratory, joyful parts of being human — but the scary, dark parts that test us. Everybody thinks it's about this time, and yet it's about all time. We are a little bit good and we all are a little bit wicked, and how do we navigate that?" The musical fantasy film stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum in pivotal roles. 'Wicked: For Good' is scheduled to release on November 21, 2025.