Jamie Dornan among ensemble cast in animated fantasy ‘The Turning Door’ — everything we know so far

The storyline of ‘The Turning Door’ revolves around a young girl named Ariadlyn who is sent to bed as a wild party happens downstairs.

Numerous A-listers have come on board for the newly announced family fantasy epic ‘The Turning Door,’ which is being penned by filmmaker and VFX supervisor Nicholas Ashe Bateman, well known for his works on ‘The Wanting Mare’ and ‘Coldwater.’ According to a report by Variety, ‘The Danish Girl’ actress Alicia Vikander, Jamie Dornan of ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ fame, the ‘Queen & Slim’ actress Jodie Turner-Smith, 'Living' star Bill Nighy, and ‘Sex Education’ star Gillian Anderson will lead the voice cast of the animated fantasy film. It has been reported by the media outlet that Christine D’Souza Gelb of 2 AM will be joining hands with Bateman and Hunter Hall of Maere Studios to produce the upcoming fantasy film.

Alicia Vikander attends the Louis Vuitton Stellar Jewelry Cocktail Event at Place Vendome on September 28, 2020, in Paris, France. (Image Source: Getty Images for Louis Vuitton | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain)

When we talk about the music of the film, it will include original songs that will be written by People Museum’s Claire Givens and Bateman. At the time of writing, production for the film was underway. Mister Smith Entertainment will be handling the international sales and will introduce the footage from the film to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market. On the other hand, 2 AM will be responsible for the North American Sales.

Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley/Eugene Cassidy in a screenshot from 'The Tourist' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

The storyline of ‘The Turning Door’ revolves around a young girl named Ariadlyn who is sent to bed as a wild party happens downstairs. However, Ariadlyn manages to skip bedtime as she lands in her parents’ bedroom, where she finds an ornate wooden box that opens a door to a magical world called ‘The Turning Door.’ To get back to the real world and save her parents, Ariadlyn must seek out a sorceress and her crystal vial.

Gillian Anderson attends The Booker Prize 2024 winners announcement at Old Billingsgate on November 12, 2024, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett)

In a statement issued, Bateman candidly spoke about the film and said, “The pictures, places, and songs of ‘The Turning Door’ have been with me since I was a child. Thematically, its world is a combination of the ones which have filled me with wonder since I was little: the Neverlands, Wonderlands, and all those adventures in far-off fantasies. Technically, the film is the result of the past 15 years of trying to make stories — while developing the tools, the dreams and the incredible artists needed to pursue them. More than ever, it’s important to believe that independent animation made by passionate artists and a dream cast has a place in the world; entirely new cinematic experiences — made by people — without any generative AI.”