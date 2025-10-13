Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift drops new docuseries announcement on Disney+ after record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift's new docuseries, 'The End of an Era' will air six episodes on Disney+

Following the historic 'The Eras tour', Taylor Swift announced a new docuseries, 'The End of an Era'. The six-part Disney+ show starts December 12 with a two-episode premiere. Two episodes drop each week in the following two weeks. Per reports, there will also be a standalone film of the final concert of the Eras tour at Vancouver’s BC Place, called 'The Eras Tour | The Final Show', airing from December 12.

Taking to Instagram, "It was the End of an Era, and we knew it," Swift wrote as she posted a teaser of the new series. "We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety. The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, will be yours December 12th."

It was an epic run for Swift with her Eras tour spanning a massive 149 concerts across the five continents. The long-running tour also raked in over $2 billion in ticket sales to become the highest-grossing tour in concert history. Running just over three-and-a-half hours, the setlist included some of her best albums, with later shows also incorporating songs from her 2024 album. Swift had earlier released a filmed version of 'The Eras Tour', but the 2023 release date did not include her songs from 'The Tortured Poets' album. Swift's comment on "all the stories woven throughout the Eras tour" has led to speculation that the new show may also feature content from her latest work, 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

The latest comes on the back of Swift's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions. The star singer was seen sporting a black minidress with Chiefs written on it. It was a solid day out for the Chiefs as they recorded their first win of the season, while Swift's presence took social media by storm. In related news, the 35-year-old has also been promoting her new album, that's raced off to a record start after its October 3 release. It set the record for single-week consumption and also the record for most albums sold in a week in the United States.