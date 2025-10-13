Is Taylor Swift about to drop her ‘Eras Tour’ documentary? Fans speculate her upcoming ‘GMA’ announcement

Swifties are convinced that they have figured out Taylor Swift's upcoming announcement on 'Good Morning America​' after paying close attention to the Easter eggs linked to her recent album 'The Life of a Showgirl.' On October 13, the ABC morning talk show teased fans on its socials with “an exclusive Taylor Swift announcement.” The caption of the post read, "TOMORROW: We’re keep it 💯 with an exclusive Taylor Swift announcement! Tune in ONLY on GMA!" Shortly after, Swift's own social media team chimed in, writing, “Monday is our first #SwiftDay as showgirls, how should we celebrate?”

TOMORROW: We’re keep it 💯 with an exclusive Taylor Swift announcement! Tune in ONLY on GMA! pic.twitter.com/YCfb5enMuf — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 12, 2025

In the blink of an eye, the post went viral, and fans got busy dissecting clues from Swift's latest music videos, lyrics, and even the logos featured in the teaser clip to solve the mystery about her 'GMA' announcement. Some fans spotted the Disney+ and Hulu logos in the background of the footage and felt that the announcement could be about the release of a new documentary. One social media user took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “I think it will be the Eras tour documentary! I don’t want her to go on tour now!”

I think it will be the Eras tour documentary! I don’t want her to go on tour now!🤞 — Shambhavi (@Shambha25696647) October 12, 2025

A second user penned, "Two possibilities I think: release party of a showgirl coming to Disney+??? Or is is the footage from Vancouver eras tour??” Another netizen went on to say, "If it’s a documentary, I think she would release it around Grammy promo time - showing the eras behind the scenes and then flying to record the album. my bet is that it’s the movie on streaming." A fourth fan stated, "100-47 =53. 53 days from Oct 13th is Friday, Dec 12th…… Debut (TV)? Eras Tour Doc? TLOAS release movie to Disney? Idk— but I think whatever it is, it’s coming 12/12."

On the other hand, some fans felt that the announcement would be about more versions of songs, and joked that it was about another re-release of the album. One netizen wrote, " With more signed cds and signed vinyls (because I didn’t get one)." Another person joked, “She is announcing The Life of a Showgirl (Taylor’s Version)." A third fan shared, "It would be hilarious if it's just a vinyl edition. Hoping for maybe an announcement on the cities that were used for the puzzle - maybe something to do with those."