Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Saints’ Season 2 gets a premiere date, and his daughter takes on a major role

'Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints' Season 2 will explore the lives of numerous saints, including Saint Patrick, Saint Peter, and more

The official premiere date of Martin Scorsese’s Fox Nation docu-series ‘The Saints’ has finally been revealed! According to a report by Variety, the show’s second season will return on November 16. The first episode of ‘The Saints’ Season 2 will revolve around Saint Patrick. The docu-drama, hosted, narrated, and executive produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Scorsese, will shed light on the extraordinary lives of numerous Christian saints who have risked everything to embody humanity's most noble trait: faith.

The second season of ‘Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints’ will air in two parts. The first four episodes of the new season will drop from November 16 to December 7. On the other hand, the remaining batch of episodes will be released in 2026. The second season of the show will delve into the lives of various Christian saints, including Saint Patrick, Saint Peter, and Thomas Becket, among others. The December 7 episode will narrate the life story of Carlo Acutis, a.k.a. “God’s Influencer,” who used the power of the internet to spread the word of Christ. The episode has been directed by Martin’s daughter, actor and filmmaker Francesca Scorsese.

In a press release confirming the second season of ‘The Saints’, Fox News Media chief digital and marketing officer Jason Klarman stated that there was a high demand for more episodes of Scorsese’s show by the audience. As per Fox News, in a statement issued earlier this year, Klarman said, “It was evident our subscribers wanted more, and we delivered. We’re thrilled to welcome back Mr. Scorsese for season two of ‘The Saints.’ It truly has been a remarkable partnership."

In the same press release, Martin candidly spoke about his popular docuseries. “For many years, I dreamed of telling stories of the lives of the saints. It’s been an obsession of mine for as long as I can remember. So the chance to do this series meant the world to me, and it’s heartening to know that people have responded to it. I’m very excited to be coming back for a second season," he said. In case you’re wondering, the first season of ‘Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints’ is currently available for streaming on Fox Nation.