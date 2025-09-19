Martin Scorsese’s ghost story movie gets thrilling update as Oscar-winning actress joins Leonardo DiCaprio

Martin Scorsese's ghost story novel adaptation, ‘What Happens At Night’, is being set up at Apple

Martin Scorsese is teaming up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence for his next film. According to a report by Deadline, the legendary director's upcoming film will be an adaptation of the ghost story novel 'What Happens At Night,' which revolves around a married couple who travel to Europe to adopt a baby, staying in a cavernous, fading European hotel filled with eccentric characters. As per the media outlet, Apple Original Films will take charge of finance and production along with Studiocanal, the distinguished French production and distribution company behind films like 'JFK', 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?', and 'Past Lives.'

Patrick Marber penned the script for 'What Happens At Night' after Studiocanal bagged the rights to the Peter Cameron novel in the spring of 2023. At that point, Scorsese was only supposed to adapt the novel as he explored other possible follow-ups to 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' The upcoming movie would be the first onscreen collaboration between Lawrence and Scorsese. DiCaprio last worked with Scorsese on 'Killers of the Flower Moon', a crime drama released on Apple TV+ in October 2023.

In the past, the Scorsese-DiCaprio pair has delivered several critically acclaimed movies, including 'The Departed', 'The Wolf of Wall Street', 'Gangs of New York', and 'Shutter Island.' On the work front, DiCaprio will be next seen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s movie 'One Battle After Another.' Meanwhile, Lawrence, who was only 22 when she won her first Oscar, is preparing for the release of 'Die, My Love', which is based on the 2012 novel of the same name. The movie will hit theaters on November 7, 2025.