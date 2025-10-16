‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ directors announce release date for their new movie—and we can’t wait

Delayed from its original 2026 schedule, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s new movie now has an official release date

The director duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as 'The Daniels', is once again gearing up to spread their magic on the big screen. After the magnum success of 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's new movie finally has a release date. The untitled film’s theatrical debut, which was once set for 2026, has been postponed, but the news still comes as a pleasant surprise for fans.

A still from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (Image Source: Netflix | Everything Everywhere All at Once)

The release date of the untitled event film is set for November 19, 2027, after it was delayed due to Steven Spielberg's secretive project moving to June 12, 2026. This will be their first film since 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' which grossed $142 million worldwide on a $15 million budget and won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. No plot or cast details have been revealed yet, but more information is expected as the release approaches, as per Screen Rant.

Notably, 'The Daniels' made their feature debut with the 2016 critically praised film 'Swiss Army Man,' starring Daniel Radcliffe, and have also directed notable TV episodes. Although they haven't made a film since 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', released in 2022, they returned to television by directing an episode of Disney+'s 'Star Wars' series 'Skeleton Crew.'

After the success of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' The Daniels signed a long-term development deal with Universal Pictures. Speaking on their transition from indie filmmaking to working with a major studio in a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scheinert said, "We thrive on being told no, in moderation... I'm nervous about having a budget that makes us not have those tough conversations." 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominated the 95th Academy Awards, winning seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Editing, and Best Original Screenplay.

Michelle Yeoh, who won Best Actress, said, "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility. Ladies, don't ever let anyone tell you you are past your prime." Ke Huy Quan, named Best Supporting Actor, became the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Oscar, tearfully exclaiming, "Mom, I just won an Oscar! They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe this is happening to me." At the 95th Oscars, multiple Asian actors won awards in the same year for the first time.

Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the A24 hit, her first-ever nomination, saying, "I know it looks like I am standing up here by myself but I am hundreds of people," while paying tribute to those in her life and the film. The Daniels became only the third duo to win Best Director, with Scheinert dedicating the win "to the mommies" and dwelling on his childhood drag performances, "which is a threat to nobody." Kwan thanked his immigrant parents and traced his love of film back to them.