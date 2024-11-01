Look Who's Back: 'IT: Welcome to Derry' drops first-look images, and they're chilling

HBO releases first-look photos of new characters in 'IT: Welcome to Derry'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Things are about to heat up as HBO shares first-look photos of new characters who will be introduced in the highly anticipated spinoff of 'IT' dubbed 'IT: Welcome to Derry' on Thursday, October 31. The creative brainchild of Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the supernatural horror series will serve as the prequel to the 'IT' franchise.

Produced by siblings duo Andy and Barbara Muschietti, 'IT: Welcome to Derry', is based on Stephen King's novel 'It' and promises to be another nuanced look at the horrors of Pennywise with an undeniable supernatural aspect. The released photos provide a taste of the devastation that will be wrought in the show. The suspense in the plot is highlighted by the photographs, which show various characters with grim expressions with Bill Skarsgård reprising his role as the menacing clown, making the wait much more difficult.

What is the plot of 'IT: Welcome to Derry'?

Chris Chalk in a still from 'IT: Welcome to Derry' (@brookepalmer)

As the show is still in development, the narrative specifics are being kept under wraps; however, it has been rumored that the show will be set against the backdrop of the 1962 Black Spot burn down. Set 27 years before the events of the first 'It' movie, it will center on Black Spot's death as the event that propels the other storylines.

The show will also include Pennywise causing havoc and sowing dread in the minds of new characters, as well as themes like friendship, grief, and the power of undivided belief.

Who stars in 'IT: Welcome to Derry'?

Taylour Paige in a still from 'IT: Welcome to Derry' (@brookepalmer)

'IT: Welcome to Derry' has a diverse cast of performers all set to impress with their acting chops. The series will include Taylour Paige from 'White Boy Rick', Jovan Adepo from 'Babylon', and Chris Chalk from 'Perry Mason'. Further, Stephen Rider, known for 'Daredevil', is joined by Rudy Mancuso, who recently made headlines for 'Música', as per TVguide.

The cast also includes Alixandra Fuchs, Dorian Grey, Peter Outerbridge, BJ Harrison, Kimberly Guerrero, Morningstar Angeline, Joshua Odjick, Chad Rook, Thomas Mitchell, and Shane Marriott, as reported by Deadline.

When will 'IT: Welcome to Derry' release?

A still from 'IT: Welcome to Derry' (@brookepalmer)

The official release date for the 'IT: Welcome to Derry' has yet to be announced as it is still in the production stage, although it is expected to premiere in 2025.

In addition, it is believed that Andy Muschietti would helm a single episode with information on the other directors yet to be released.

How to stream 'IT: Welcome to Derry'?

Taylour Paige and Jovan Adepo in a still from 'IT: Welcome to Derry' (@brookepalmer)

You can stream the horror-infused 'IT: Welcome to Derry' whenever it releases on Max by selecting one of three available packages.

The most cost-effective membership level, including advertisements, is $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The second option, which does not feature commercials, costs $15.99 per month or $149.99 annually. Concurrently, the top membership level, Ultimate Ad-Free, costs $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year.