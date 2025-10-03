Former WWE star teases he could be the next Jason Voorhees in ‘Friday the 13th’ revival

Adam Scherr says he’d gladly shave his beard to play Jason Voorhees — and he just might get the role

It seems like the former WWE Wrestler Adam Scherr is ready to take another exciting role soon. During his latest interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Scherr discussed his upcoming film 'Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon' alongside his co-star Kimberly Crossman and the movie's director, Jason Lei Howden. Before stepping into the film industry, Scherr paved a path for himself in the WWE, where he was well-known by the fans under the moniker of Braun Strowman. Now, Scherr continues to establish himself as an actor with different cinematic projects, and he plans to continue his Hollywood takeover.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scherr mentioned that he is very hopeful that he will be the next actor to put on the mask of Jason Voorhees and wreak havoc on unsuspecting teens. When Scherr was asked to name an iconic horror franchise he’d like to be part of, Scherr already had an answer in his head. Without wasting any time, Scherr instantly said, “Oh, Friday the 13th. Jason." In addition to this, Scherr also stated that he would “gladly shave this beard off to play that character.”

Speaking of the long-gone franchise favorite, Scherr subtly teased that some project might already be in the works. However, Scherr didn't reveal too many details about his forthcoming project. The 'Holmes & Watson' star further added, “There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency. If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees.”

In case you're wondering, let us share with you that 'Friday the 13th' is a popular horror franchise that consists of 12 slasher films, one television series, novels, comic books, and video games. The fan-favorite franchise mainly revolves around the fictional character Jason Voorhees, who was thought to have drowned as a boy at Camp Crystal Lake due to the negligence of the camp staff. Even decades later, the lake is seen as 'cursed' and is the setting for a series of mass murders.

Vorhees is featured in all 13 films as either the killer or the motivation for the killings. The screenplay for the first 'Friday the 13th' film was written by Victor Miller, and it was produced and directed by Sean S. Cunningham. The original film, which was made on an estimated budget of between $550,000 and $650,000, was a big hit among fans, grossing $59.8 million worldwide. Up until now, 'Friday the 13th' has been considered one of the most successful media franchises in America.