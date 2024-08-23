'The Killer' Review: Peacock's action film is a visual feast that will keep you hooked

Peacock's 'The Killer' is an action-packed remake of John Woo's 1989 classic of the same name

Contains spoilers for 'The Killer'

PARIS, FRANCE: One thing 2024 is doing excessively is remaking iconic films that generate a lot of commotion but fail to captivate viewers, but can we say the same about Peacock's newest release, 'The Killers'? The answer should be a clear-cut no, as the movie should be a masterclass on how to do a remake, right. Now, assume you are a filmmaker recognized for your signature visuals and decide to reimagine your highly successful work. The stakes are certain to escalate, as was predicted when John Woo revealed that he would remake his 1989 film, 'The Killer', but without any doubt, the man has done justice to his legacy as 'The Killer' not only incorporates his signature visuals but also rides high on action.

We've frequently observed one problem with most remakes that they try to cash in on the originals's popularity while sacrificing their own identity by attempting to package the original plotline with the new one, but 'The Killer' does its best to be distinct while remaining comparable to its predecessor. Yes, the concept remains the same but the introduction of a new protagonist as well as the change in backdrop from Hong Kong to Paris give 'The Killer' a more stylized and contemporary feel.

'The Killer' blends brutal action with moral conflict

Omar Sy and Nathalie Emmanuel in 'The Killer' (@peacock)

The narrative of the movie is simple, Zee (Nathalie Emmanuel), a professional assassin, fails to murder her victim Jenn (Diana Silvers), which sets off a chain of events that propel the drama forward. While I will not be the party spoiler and ruin the enjoyment by cranking out all the spoilers, the plot of 'The Killer' seems like a modernized version of Woo's 1989 hit, where a hired assassin becomes morally conflicted after accidentally blinding a young lady during a firefight.

In this new rendition, the protagonist is reimagined as Zee. Now, this gender-swapped protagonist ensures that 'The Killer' has a sensation of being a no-nonsense protagonist, as a female lead takes out the antagonists with such ease and finesse and in such a stylized fashion that you will be hooked. One thing that must be noted is that the narrative is nothing new that we have not seen before. It's a typical premise, but the way it's handled is what makes the film a fun watch, or rather, a fascinating one. The action in the movies is slick, the visual style works wonderfully, the actors do an excellent job, and what can we say about the direction, it's effortless as always.

Yes, the storyline is full of twists and turns, which is suitable for the taste of current viewership, but more or less, it also seems like 'The Killer' is an extension of Woo's original vision, which has been modernized.

'The Killer' dazzles with John Woo's signature direction

Omar Sy and Nathalie Emmanuel in a still from 'The Killer' (@peacock)

The remake has Woo's signature style of slow-motion scenes and symbolic visuals that all come together to create an incredibly delightful experience. With a fast-paced action sequence in a bar, the film's first action scene gives you an idea of what you can expect from the narrative. The use of slow motion, the dramatic flowing of blood, and the breaking of mirrors are so 'Woo-core' that you will undoubtedly want to check out his filmography after watching 'The Killer'.

Nathalie Emmanuel, best known for her character on the hit show 'Game of Thrones', is an excellent choice for Zee. Her subtle expressions and her action scenes speak volumes about her skills and determination. I'm sure she had aggressive training before the production since her action sequences are near-perfect and shot with such ease that they are both exciting and enjoyable.

That being said, Woo's directing continues to enthral with its dynamic style and visual flare, resulting in a movie that is both a tribute and an extension of his previous work. If you love everything about action, 'The Killer' should be on your watch list.

