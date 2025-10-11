‘Jennifer’s Body’ star joins ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’, and the tagline alone will give you chills

Universal and Blumhouse’s anticipated horror sequel ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ is set to hit theaters on December 5

The haunted halls of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza are opening their doors once again and this time, Megan Fox is joining the nightmare. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Transformers’ and ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star has officially been cast as the voice of Toy Chica in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.’ Universal and Blumhouse’s anticipated horror sequel is set to hit theaters on December 5. Fox’s addition to the cast was revealed during Jason Blum’s BlumFest panel at New York Comic Con, where fans got a first look at the upcoming slate of Blumhouse projects.

They include ‘Black Phone 2,’ the video game ‘Sleep Awake,’ and the terrifying return of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s.’ The panel also confirmed several new voices joining the film’s eerie lineup. Popular YouTuber MatPat will lend his voice to Toy Bonnie, while Kellen Goff, known for voicing several animatronics in the original video games, will bring Toy Freddy to life on the big screen. Returning to helm the sequel is Emma Tammi, who directed the first installment and helped transform the viral horror video game into a global box-office phenomenon.

Josh Hutcherson, who headlined the original as the haunted night guard Mike Schmidt, will reprise his role alongside returning cast members Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, and Piper Rubio. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the new tagline teases a more sinister chapter ahead: “Anyone can survive five nights. This time, there will be no second chances.” The sequel is expected to expand the lore of the cursed pizzeria, introducing the “Toy” animatronics that hide even darker secrets behind their smiling faces. The first ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ released in October 2023, became a pop culture juggernaut.

As reported by Variety, it earned $297 million worldwide and became Blumhouse’s highest-grossing film of all time, despite its simultaneous debut on Peacock. Fans and critics alike praised the movie for staying true to the unsettling tone of Scott Cawthon’s original video game series while delivering enough jump scares and nostalgia to keep audiences on edge. With Fox stepping into the world of murderous animatronics, anticipation for the sequel is already sky-high. Outside the Freddyverse, Megan Fox has been keeping busy with an array of projects.

She recently co-starred with Michele Morrone in the sci-fi thriller ‘Subservience’ and appeared in Amazon’s comedy series ‘Overcompensating.’ Her other recent credits include ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass,’ ‘Till Death,’ ‘Night Teeth,’ ‘Big Gold Brick,’ and ‘The Expendables 4.’ Meanwhile, fans can expect more blood-curdling scares, twisted lore, and high-voltage suspense when the lights go out once again inside Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ creeps into theaters this December and according to Blumhouse, this time, survival isn’t guaranteed.