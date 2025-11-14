Prince Night is coming! ‘DWTS’ just revealed all the songs you'll hear during semi-finals, and they’re iconic

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 Semifinals is scheduled to on November 18, at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+ and here's the full line-up

The semifinal of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 is just around the corner, and ABC has revealed the songs and dance styles for the November 18 episode. Titled ‘Prince Night,’ the six remaining couples will perform to iconic tracks from the legendary singer. According to ABC, the ballroom will “turn purple” as each pair takes on two routines in hopes of securing a spot in the finale.

Speaking of the dances, one will be a style that they haven’t yet tackled this season. On the other hand, the second one will be a repeat style that gives them the chance to show how far they’ve come. In addition to this, the fans will also get to witness an opening number to ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ which will be choreographed by Luam Keflezgy. There will be no guest judge in the upcoming episode of ‘DWTS’ Season 34.

For week 10, Alix Earle and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy will be performing an Argentine Tango to ‘Little Red Corvette’ and a Viennese Waltz to ‘Purple Rain.’ Meanwhile, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa will be performing a Jive to ‘Raspberry Beret’ and an Argentine Tango to ‘U Got the Look.’ Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach will deliver a Tango dance routine to ‘I Would Die 4 U’ and a Cha Cha to ‘Kiss.’

Other semifinal performances include Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten performing a Foxtrot to ‘I Wanna Be Your Lover’ and a Paso Doble to ‘When Doves Cry’, and Robert Irwin and Witney Carson performing a Jive to ‘Baby I’m a Star’ and a Viennese Waltz to ‘WOW.’ For the semifinals, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas will be performing a Cha Cha to ‘1999’ and a Viennese Waltz to ‘Slow Love.’ In case you’re wondering, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. Along with this, the episodes of ‘DWTS’ are also available for streaming, the next day only on Hulu. So, mark your calendars and don’t forget to vote for your favourite couple on ‘DWTS’ Season 34.