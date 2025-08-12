'Wheel of Fortune' drops season 43 premiere date — and we’re 'wheely' excited for Ryan Seacrest’s return

In an exciting move, the game show will now be available for next-day streaming on Hulu, Peacock, and Hulu on Disney+

'Wheel of Fortune' is finally gearing up for its next season! After a long break, fans are curious to know when the show will return with brand new episodes. Fortunately, the wait is over as 'Wheel of Fortune' announced the exact date in an Instagram post captioned, "Mark your calendars - Season 43 of Wheel and Season 6 of @celebritywheeloffortune coming in hot!!" The calendar marks September 8, 2025, as the big day.

Fans wasted no time expressing their excitement. On the Instagram post, a viewer gushed, "We’re 'wheely' looking forward to it. See you in September." Echoing the sentiment, another viewer said, "Everyone say these 3 words with me! WHEEL! OF! FORTUNE!" Another shared how they're looking forward to some family time, "Yes I’m all set to watch all new wheel of fortune in two months and I love it to watch it with my mom, I guess the puzzles." While fans are pumped for the show’s return, much of the buzz is about the new host, Ryan Seacrest. Praising him, an Instagram user said, "Ryan Seacrest is doing an amazing job on WOF!! Good job Ryan!" while another wrote, "I cannot wait for the all new season in September and Ryan's still hosting, right?"

The last episode aired June 6, 2025, and marked the end of season 42, the first season with Seacrest as host. In a celebratory post, the show's official account shared the highlights on Instagram in a series of slides: "Season 42 wrapped! Over 1,600 puzzles solved (and three hilarious missolves). Over $11,000,000 given away in cash and prizes! Five $100k winners! Over 200 trips won this season! 4 million Wheel Watchers club members!" They jokingly added, "6 on-set mishaps*…all involving Ryan. (Yes, Ryan is okay!) Vanna walked over 37 miles at the puzzleboard!"

Speaking of Seacrest's success with the show, veteran co-host Vanna White said in an interview with ABC7, “This whole season, I have been smiling. He's so easy to work with. He's fun, he's easy going, and he makes my job easy. You come to work and you're making people happy. What could be better?” Meanwhile, Seacrest had a completely different take and told the outlet, "Let me be honest. There was a tremendous amount of pressure that I felt coming into this. It's been built with Pat and Vanna for so many years, I just wanted people to feel comfortable and continue to watch, and if we got a few more to watch along the way then that's all bonus round, right? I'm thrilled that the loyal audience has accepted what we get to do together."

Another big news for the 'Wheel of Fortune' viewers is that for the first time in the history of the show, it will now also air on streaming platforms the next day. According to Variety, Sony Pictures Television has struck a multi-year deal to bring the show to Hulu, Peacock, and Hulu on Disney+, making it easier than ever to keep up with the game show.