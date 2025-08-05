‘Wheel of Fortune’ player butchers iconic actor’s name despite easy clue — we couldn’t help but squirm

Kernersville resident Rasheda Tobias's celebrity knowledge fail on 'Wheel of Fortune' left fans shocked and screaming online

‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans couldn’t believe it when contestant Rasheda Tobias incorrectly guessed a huge celebrity's name. The Kernersville native appeared on the game show’s October 1, 2024, episode and faced off against Teresa Ronquillo from Los Angeles, California, and Derrick Kyci Balfour from Frederick, Maryland. In the BetMGM Big Winners Tournament episode, the players had to guess answers and solve puzzles in the 'Show Biz' category. Surprisingly, everybody struggled to guess those puzzles, some a little more than others. But all limits were crossed when Tobias didn’t know who Michael B. Jordan was.

During the round, Tobias’s fellow competitors landed on Bankrupt, but she had a string of lucky spins and added enough letters on the board. At this point, the puzzle she was dealing with looked something like this: “_ I C _ A E _ / _. / J O R D A N / S T A R S / I N / C R E E D.” It seemed like an easy guess at this point, but nobody was ready for Tobias’s lack of knowledge in the 'Show Biz' category. “Michael P. Jordan Stars in Creed,” she guessed. The answer was, of course, incorrect. It was supposed to be “Michael B. Jordan Stars in Creed.” Astonished fans took to social media to express their disbelief.

“Who tf is Michael P jordan? Girl..,” an X user wrote, per TV Insider. “MICHAEL P JORDAN?!? HOW DO YOU F*** THAT UP?!?” another angry fan added. “This lady just said Michael P. Jordan…,” a third social media user wrote, as per the outlet. Michael B. Jordan is a renowned actor known for his role as Adonis Creed in the 'Creed' movies. He has memorably portrayed the role of Killmonger in Marvel’s hit and beloved movie, 'Black Panther.' He has worked on television shows including 'The Wire,' 'Friday Night Lights,' 'Parenthood,' and 'Raising Dion.'

His filmography also includes the 2025 horror flick, 'Sinners,' 'Fruitvale Station,' and 'Fantastic Four' (2015), among many others. As for the contestant, she never recovered after incorrectly guessing the puzzle and finished last in the game with $3,550 by the end of the episode. Her fellow competitor, Ronquillo, had $8000 in the bank, whereas the other participant, Balfour, was in the lead with $13,200 in cash and a trip to Las Vegas. The latter proceeded to the coveted Bonus Round, in hopes of earning an additional cash prize.

He picked the 'Food and Drink' category along with letters D, B, K, and A for his puzzle. This left him with a puzzle that read: “_ A S _ E _ / _ _ L K.” It was a relatively easy guess considering the puzzle category. Unfortunately, Balfour couldn’t guess the answer before host Ryan Seacrest stopped the timer, which cost him an additional $40,000 in cash. The correct answer to the puzzle was then revealed to be “Cashew Milk.” As a result, the player walked home with what he had earned from the previous rounds. Nevertheless, it was Tobias’s frustrating blunder that was the highlight of the episode.