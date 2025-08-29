'Wheel of Fortune' season 43 sets premiere date — and Maggie Sajak teases a big change on the wheel

"I am so ready for season 43 and I am also ready to be Ryan Seacrest’s first male million-dollar winner," a fan said.

'Wheel of Fortune' Season 43 is already on the horizon! Yeah, you read that right. On August 28, 2025, Maggie Sajak, the daughter of former 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak, took to her Instagram page and posted a video with the cast members from the set of Season 43. "Back in our happy place,” Maggie wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. The video showed Maggie rocking a red dress while counting down to a crew member. “I’m in my uniform! We’re back!” the man said. Later in the video, Maggie was seen in other places around the set of the fan-favorite game show, including tech rooms, the dressing rooms, and hallways.

As per TV Insider, the crew of the show screamed, "We’re back!" Following that, three crew members showed up at the place where the contestants stood and said the same thing. Then, the eagle-eyed fans of the show spotted a change on the spinning wheel. At that point, one social media user stopped by the comments section of the post and asked, “Wait, is that a new wedge I see on the wheel?” A fan responded by writing, "Yeah, and it looks like it reads ‘Year of Fun’ on top. I could be wrong, though.” In the clip shared, the “Year of Fun” wedge appeared on top of the $500 wedge. In addition to this, some fans spotted another wedge across it, which was hard to read. Elsewhere in the video, Ryan Seacrest, his fellow co-host Vanna White, and Maggie also shouted, “We’re back!”

Furthermore, the fans also expressed their excitement for the upcoming season in the comments. A 'Wheel of Fortune' fan wrote, "I am so ready for season 43 and I am also ready to be Ryan Seacrest’s first male million-dollar winner." Followed by a second user who penned, "Proposal: contestants should pop out from behind the podium right before the first Toss Up, as demonstrated in your video. 😅😅😅." Another netizen went on to say, "I can’t wait to watch more of Wheel of Fortune." A fan commented, "Can’t wait!!! Manifesting, I will be on this season as a great contestant!! Did my audition in the middle of the ocean 2 weeks ago!! 🌊😂."

Usually, the 'Wheel of Fortune' consists of a special wedge each week that gives away exciting trips and cash prizes to the contestants. It aligns with the theme of the week. Along with this, the classic “Wildcard,” “One Million Dollar Wedge,” and “Bankrupt” will still stay on the board. The fans remain excited about the new 'Year of Fun' wedge, but as of now, not many details have been revealed about it; however, it sounds like a lot of fun.

The fans will also be witnessing one huge change in the upcoming season of 'Wheel of Fortune.' Seacrest's game show will stream alongside 'Jeopardy!' for the first time. Both shows will be available for streaming on Hulu and Peacock. 'Wheel of Fortune' Season 43 is scheduled to premiere on September 8, 2025. So, mark your calendars and don't forget to tune into your favorite game show.