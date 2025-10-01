We weren’t ready for Charli D’Amelio’s return to 'DWTS' — fans can’t get enough of her TikTok Night moves

Charli D’Amelio and her Season 31 pro partner Mark Ballas danced to Sam Gellaitry's 'Assumptions'

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 winner and TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio recently returned to the ballroom stage. On the latest episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, which aired on September 30, the celebrity contestants and their pro partners performed on songs that were viral on TikTok. In the episode, they were joined by a special guest, who was none other than D'Amelio. She hit the dance floor with her pro partner Mark Ballas, and they performed to Sam Gellaitry's 'Assumptions.' Furthermore, D'Amelio also performed to Charli xcx's hit song 'Apple.' The act also featured some dance moves made famous by TikToker Kelley Heyer.

Following the quick performance, D'Amelio had a heartfelt chat with the 'DWTS' co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. At that point, she candidly spoke about TikTok and how it turned her life around for the better. D'Amelio shot to fame on TikTok, and the platform truly holds a special place in her heart. Later on, she also stated that she hopes more people can be discovered on the app, just like she was. In addition to this, D'Amelio also joined the troupe for a dance which was set to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage.' The entire dance routine was choreographed by 'DWTS' pros Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and Britt Stewart, with moves made famous by Keke Janajah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Once the clip of D'Amelio's dance was uploaded on the 'DWTS' socials, fans couldn't stop themselves from talking bout D'Amelio's comeback. One Instagram user wrote, "Love seeing her again on DWTS!!!! makes me so happy." This was followed by a second user who said, "Ahhh, no way this is too iconic?! Charli, you’re back." A third went on to say, "We know this is going to be a good night with @charlidamelio in the ballroom." One fan remarked, "So great to see Charlie back!"