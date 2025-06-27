Trans singer teams up with dad for emotional ‘Voice’ duet — and their bond steals the show

Ariana Grande was deeply impressed by a trans contestant’s heartwarming performance with his father on 'The Voice'

With its unique backdrop of blind auditions, 'The Voice' makes sure every aspiring singer gets an equal chance regardless of their gender, race, or ethnicity. In one memorable moment, a trans contestant gave a smashing audition with a father-son duet in the competition. The audition was so moving that Ariana Grande couldn’t help but shower them with praise, making for one of the most heartwarming moments in 'The Voice' history.

Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA (Image Source: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images| Photo by David Crotty)

The contestant in discussion is Sasha Allen, who made a powerful impression on 'The Voice' Season 4 during his blind audition, as per Them. Before his moving performance of 'Leaving on a Jet Plane' with their father, Allen said, "I do have a special connection to the concept of a blind audition, where the only thing that matters is the art and who the person is inside." In a heartfelt introduction, Allen opened up about his journey, saying, "I was born female, and I never felt comfortable, and it ate away at me the more I grew up."

Allen then opened up about deeply personal struggles that resonated with many trans viewers, saying, "I remember at night just lying in bed and thinking, if I could just wake up as a completely different person, I would do it." He then continued, "I would give up everything I have to be able to live in peace and live comfortably without being tormented internally." That powerful moment was a milestone not just for Allen but also for his father, Jim, a music teacher who had nurtured his talent from a young age.

Their heartfelt duet impressed both Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande, who each hit their red button in hopes of coaching them. Ultimately, the duo chose Grande, with the pop star calling their performance "really beautiful" and "really refreshing." She praised them, saying, "I don't know that we have anyone on the show that sounds like them.” Reportedly, Allen honored 'Trans Day of Visibility' with a heartfelt message aimed at encouraging young trans people who may be struggling. He wrote, "One day [you] will look back and wonder why [you] were ever so worried. Life is so worth living and being trans is unique and beautiful."

Notably, Allen was not the first transgender contestant, as on 'The Voice,' Season 14, Angel Bonilla became the show's first transgender contestant. In a touching moment before her audition, Bonilla shared her story with host Carson Daly. "As early as five years old, I already knew that I am a girl trapped in a boy’s body," Bonilla said, while adding, "Growing up in a very conservative family, it was very difficult for my father," as per Billboard.

She continued, "When my dad saw me as a girl for the first time, he was puzzled. He's not sure if I am his son, but he embraced me. I promised him that I would do great things. I wanted my father to be proud of me, and I'm doing this to honor him." After her emotional performance of Sam Smith’s 'Lay Me Down,' Bonilla earned a spot on Adam Levine’s team and advanced to the next round.