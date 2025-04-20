Is 'The Voice' all smoke and mirrors? Ex-contestants reveal what happens when the cameras are off

A former contestant revealed that "the producers were really persistent in having her meet up for an audition."

'The Voice' has some interesting elements that set it apart from its counterparts, such as 'American Idol.' However, are these interesting elements actually the truth? Are the blind auditions actually 'blind'? Well, not quite, as there are certain caveats to it. As reported by Pinkvilla, 'The Voice' actually orchestrates some major elements of the show, elements that actually are the founding pillars of the competition. The blind auditions gimmick is something that has always drawn people to the show. However, sources suggest that the coaches are already aware of the contestants before the performance even begins.

Pinkvilla revealed, "The judges usually get some details about the singer’s background, which helps them fabricate a better conversation." The blind auditions are, in fact, supposed to be the fourth step of auditioning, with the contestants even getting a chance to rehearse their song before performing it in front of the camera. While it does take away from the thrill of the show, Pinkvilla reported the show does this to help the performers "get used to the space."

That said, the iconic chair-turning sound that viewers are used to isn't real either, as the sound is added in post-production. While watching the auditions of reality shows, one would think that the contestants go to the show themselves as they want to make a name for themselves. However, that might not be the case with 'The Voice.' Season 1 contestant Vicci Martinez revealed in a conversation with Cosmopolitan that "the producers were really persistent in having her meet up for an audition." Usually this show reaches out to the managers of established singers to get them to audition for 'The Voice.'

The least one can expect from a show called 'The Voice' is for the contestants to have their own say in what song they pick. However, that doesn't seem to be the case. As reported by Cosmopolitan, Frenchie Davis, a contestant of season 1, revealed, “It’s always hysterical when the judges say, ‘I don’t think that was a good song choice for you,’ and I’m thinking, ‘You picked that song.” Even more baffling is the fact that the viewers don't even get to listen to the actual voice of the contestants during the auditions, as their voice is auto-tuned.

'The Voice' contestants are even made to sign an agreement with a clause that states that "they could be embarrassed during the show." It is true that reality shows survive based on TV ratings. Drama and spectacle are essential to making good reality TV shows. However, there is a fine line the producers need to tread between what needs to stay real and what needs to be orchestrated in order to truly stay true to the roots of music.