Ariana Grande was in tears and Kelly Clarkson nearly lost it too after this emotional ‘The Voice’ showdown

"I don't want to get too emotional. I adore you both so much," Ariana Grande told her contestants on 'The Voice.'

'The Voice' coaches Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson got pretty emotional during the battle rounds on the NBC singing competition! During an October 2021 episode of 'The Voice' Season 21, Grande was moved to tears after witnessing the emotional performance by Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae, which made it hard for her to choose the ultimate winner of that particular battle. Then, DeNapoli and Rae performed "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)" by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer. According to The Sun, when Carson Daly, the host of the show, asked Grande to offer her feedback on the performance, she went on to say, "I don't want to get too emotional. I adore you both so much."

At that point, the 'We Can't Be Friends' hitmaker further remarked, "You're both so consistently phenomenal. There's nothing to be fixed...ever... when we ran it. It was stunningly perfect. I feel so privileged to work with you. This song means a lot to me. We would sing it in the car all the time. Hearing it like this was so special. I'm just so proud of you both and thankful to work with you." Then, DeNapoli and Rae also had tears in their eyes.

Grande wasn't the only coach who was overwhelmed with emotions after watching DeNapoli and Rae's performance. Then, Clarkson also found it hard to keep her emotions in check, and she also had tears in her eyes after hearing Grande's reasoning. Soon after, Clarkson quipped, "That was so rad. I love the drama of the beginning, like B You started, and I was like, What? It was just things slipping out of your mouth. It was just so nice. Katie you came in with that sultry sex, like I literally was like, 'Oh my, gosh.' Like, you bring all this heavy warmth down here and the high notes as well, but you bring all these like piercing, kind of more pure notes happening up there, and all I was like, 'She's that high?' No, she's still going. Bella You're insane, but there's something that's super captivating about that sultry, lower end on Katie that I really like a lot."

As per USA Today, when Daly asked Grande to make her final decision and pick the winner out of DeNapoli and Rae, the' Wicked actress responded, "Oh, God, I hate this so much. I literally talked to my therapist about this. Oh god, I think the winner of this battle is Katie Rae." Following that, Daly told Rae, "Congratulations, you are moving on to the Knockouts representing Team Ariana." Shortly afterward, Rae went towards Grande and hugged her tightly.

Once the episode aired, the fans couldn't stop raving about DeNapoli and Rae's battle. One social media user penned, "This battle is one of the best that I've watched on this show." Followed by a second user who penned, "Come on, this is definitely one of those best battles ever." Another netizen went on to say, "One of the few covers of this song that actually sounds great." A user commented, "This battle remains the best battle I have seen on The Voice."