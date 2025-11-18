Full 'Wicked: For Good' soundtrack unveiled, with two original tracks for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

The second chapter of Wicked arrives with beloved classics, soaring new songs, and a soundtrack built to cast an entirely new spell

After what fans jokingly call "the longest intermission in musical history," 'Wicked: For Good', the second part of the long-awaited film adaptation, is finally sweeping into cinemas this weekend. Picking up where the first movie left off, the sequel brings audiences back to the emerald glow of Oz. This time with a musical lineup that brings the familiar with the freshly conjured. While viewers can expect many of Act 2's most iconic numbers, the sequel also marks a milestone the first film didn't reach: the addition of new, original songs crafted specifically for the movie.

Legendary composer Stephen Schwartz, who penned the score for both the Broadway production and its first chapter, has created two brand-new tracks tailored for the film's leads, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. These new additions are already stirring buzz online. Schwartz wrote one original piece for Erivo's Elphaba and another for Grande's Glinda. Each track is designed to fit seamlessly alongside the score fans know by heart. As per NBC, Erivo performs 'No Place Like Home', a sweeping solo built around Elphaba's internal tug-of-war.

A brief 30-second snippet has already debuted, giving fans a taste of the song's dramatic flair and Erivo's vocals. Meanwhile, Grande steps into the spotlight on 'The Girl in the Bubble', a sparkling new number created specifically to reflect Glinda's Act 2 arc. Schwartz previously shared that writing these new songs was a rare opportunity. Speaking with RadioTimes in 2023 about splitting 'Wicked' into two films, he explained that the expanded structure opened up narrative space for fresh musical moments. "We weren't really able to get the whole story into one movie without it being far too long," Schwartz said.

He added that composing with Erivo and Grande's voices in mind was "a privilege." Beyond the new tracks, the sequel draws heavily from the musical's beloved second act. Fans will hear reimagined versions of favorites. They include 'Every Day More Wicked', 'Thank Goodness', 'No Place Like Home', 'The Wicked Witch of the East', 'I'm Not That Girl', 'March of the Witch Hunters', 'As Long as You’re Mine', 'No Good Deed', 'Wonderful', 'For Good', and 'Finale: For Good'. Much of the score honors the original stage material, though some sequences, like the rousing opener 'Every Day More Wicked', have been expanded or restructured for the screen.

The full soundtrack accompanies the film's release day on 21st November, allowing fans to immediately replay their favorite moments after leaving the theater. The album will be available across major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, with physical editions arriving on CD and vinyl for collectors who want Oz on their shelves. The album features performances by the film's star-studded lineup, including Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, and the ensemble cast who bring the world of Oz roaring back to life.