'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey breaks silence on Batman casting rumors: 'I think...'

DC Studios first made an official announcement about 'The Brave and the Bold' on January 31, 2023

These days, many fans are busy speculating whether 'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey will play the role of Batman in the upcoming DC Studios film, 'The Brave and the Bold.' Now, Bailey has finally set the record straight and addressed the Batman fancasting rumors that have been circulating on the internet for a while. While appearing on a recent episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Bailey was asked to comment on the speculations suggesting that he will play the iconic superhero in the DCU. “Would I do Batman? I grew up with Val Kilmer, George Clooney, obviously Christian Bale, and Robert Pattinson," Bailey shared on the episode, as per ScreenRant.

The 'Wicked for Good' star further added, "It’s a legacy. I think James Gunn is amazing. Who knows?” For the unversed, DC Studios first made an official announcement about 'The Brave and the Bold' on January 31, 2023. A few months later, it was revealed that Andy Muschietti had been tapped to direct the forthcoming film. At the moment, the script of the upcoming DCU film is being written. While chatting with IGN in September 2025, James Gunn said, "Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff."

During an interview with Josh Horowitz, Gunn stated that he already has some casting options in his head about who can play Batman in the forthcoming film. When Gunn was asked to give an update on the Batman casting process, he shared, "There's people out there I think about, but let's see where the script comes in. It's not the furthest along thing. I mean, we have things that are much, much further along."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunn also mentioned that 'Batman 2' and 'The Brave and the Bold' most likely won't be released "in the same calendar year." There is a high possibility that 'Batman 2', which is being helmed by Matt Reeves, will be hitting the screens before 'The Brave and the Bold' as the highly anticipated sequel is set to begin filming in 2026 and is scheduled to release on October 1, 2027. On the other hand, 'The Brave and the Bold' is still in the early stages of development.