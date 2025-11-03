CBS’ ‘FBI’ spinoff ‘CIA’ hit by major shake-up as lead star exits mid-production just months before premiere

Just months into production, the anticipated crime drama faces another behind-the-scenes shake-up, leaving fans guessing what’s next.

CBS’ upcoming ‘FBI’ offshoot ‘CIA’ is already stirring up drama before it even hits the screen. Sources close to production confirm to Deadline that actress Michael Michele, one of the series’ lead stars, has exited the show. Her departure marks a major shake-up for the high-profile project, which began filming in September and was expected to debut midseason. While no official statement has been released, insiders suggest that Michele’s role, the commanding head of the CIA’s New York Station, may be recast. However, those plans remain uncertain as the production team navigates its next steps.

This development follows a summer of major creative changes for the series. Originally set for a fall 2025 launch, ‘CIA’ was delayed to midseason after a showrunner switch. As per Collider, veteran producer Warren Leight, known for his well-received work on ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ stepped in to replace David Hudgins (‘FBI: Most Wanted’). It signals an early creative overhaul behind the scenes. Described as an action-packed procedural with the signature ‘FBI’ universe flair, ‘CIA’ stars Tom Ellis (‘Lucifer’) and Nick Gehlfuss (‘Chicago Med’) as unlikely partners from opposing sides of the law.

Ellis plays a fast-talking, rule-bending CIA case officer who thrives on instinct and improvisation, while Gehlfuss portrays a disciplined, by-the-book FBI agent guided by protocol and ethics. When the two are assigned to the CIA’s New York Station, they must overcome their differences to take down domestic threats, often realizing that their clashing methods may be the key to success. Michele’s character, now in limbo, was set to anchor the series as the authoritative station chief, a crucial figure overseeing the uneasy alliance between the CIA and FBI teams.

The rest of the cast includes Natalee Linez, who plays a sharp and intuitive CIA analyst. Behind the camera, ‘CIA’ boasts an impressive production lineup led by franchise creator Dick Wolf alongside Leight, Nicole Perlman, David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski. The show is produced by Universal Television, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios, continuing the powerhouse partnership that fuels the ‘FBI’ and ‘Law & Order’ franchises. For Michele, her exit from ‘CIA’ closes another chapter in a long-running creative relationship with Wolf.

The actress made her television debut on his series ‘New York Undercover’ and has since appeared in multiple dramas, including a recurring role opposite Queen Latifah on ‘The Equalizer.’ With filming already underway, Michele’s sudden departure adds new uncertainty to the project’s timeline and raises questions about how the creative team will adjust the story. Still, with Ellis and Gehlfuss leading the charge, ‘CIA’ remains one of CBS’s most anticipated new dramas of the upcoming season. Whether the role will be recast or rewritten remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: ‘CIA’ is shaping up to be a high-stakes series both on and off the screen.