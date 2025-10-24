Grey’s Anatomy’s fan-favorite character returns to show after series exit

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 Episode 4 titled 'Goodbye Horses' will feature a special guest appearance

One of the favorite characters from the show 'Grey's Anatomy' is returning to your television screens super soon. Jesse Williams' popular character Jackson Avery will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming episode of the long-running ABC medical drama. Yeah, you read that right. A new teaser trailer for the October 30 episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 titled 'Goodbye Horses' shows Williams' character being greeted by the Grey Sloan staff. In the clip shared by TV Promos, the fans can also see a tense reunion between Jackson and protagonist Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) as the two friends argue over her Alzheimer's research.

Soon after, the fans bombarded the comments section of the YouTube with exciting messages. One social media user wrote, "Jackson is backkkk my manzzz is backkk." Followed by a second user who penned, "Happy Jackson is back. But I wish we have some story with April. Even if she is not there, they could mention her, make it a little more real. Because every time Jackson comes back is only to talk business, the foundation, and the hospital. It is getting boring and make me dislike him now. Sorry for my English."

Another netizen went on to say, "Hell freaking yeah Jackson is back awesome, he’s my mom's favorite Grey's Anatomy character, I can’t wait to tell her." A user echoed the same sentiments by writing, "I thought Jackson's actor moved on to other things besides acting, but I'm glad to see he's back." For the unversed, let us share with you, Williams bid adieu to the beloved show 'Grey's Anatomy' after Season 17 as a series regular in 2020. Since then, Williams has made three guest appearances on the show.

Episode four of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 will mark Dr. Avery's fourth guest appearance on the show. The official description for episode 4 of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 reads, "The interns juggle a bizarre trauma, while a complex breast reconstruction forces Meredith into a tense partnership." You can tune into ABC on October 31 at 10 pm ET to catch the drama between Avery and Grey. The episodes are also available for streaming on Hulu the next day.