The secret behind ‘DWTS’ staying a hit after all these years? It’s all in the PR and we’ve got proof

A PR expert spills juicy secrets on how 'Dancing with the Stars' keeps viewers hooked season after season

'DWTS' has been on the air for over 20 years, wrapping up Season 33 in November 2024 — and now, a PR expert is revealing why it’s lasted this long. In an interview with Newsweek, the author of 'You Need PR: An Approachable Guide to Public Relations for Early-Stage Companies', Jenna Guarneri, said, "The show has found a way to remain so popular for so long for several reasons. One being that it engages with audience members of all different age ranges by casting celebrities from all different generations." She explained, "Chandler Kinney—a young Disney Channel and teen drama actress—targets a new generation of viewers, while more seasoned stars such as Reginald VelJohnson from 'Family Matters', create a sense of nostalgia for more mature audiences."

Guaneri shared another example explaining how the show taps into viral fame to keep things relevant, "For instance, Stephen Nedoroscik, who participated in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, winning two bronze medals for U.S. men's gymnastics, went viral as 'pommel horse guy' and was compared to Clark Kent for taking his glasses off before his routine and locking in to perform. By incorporating such social-media sensations and fan-favorites as Stephen, 'Dancing with the Stars' can leverage Stephen's rise in popularity from online, and direct it to their show."

These insights make it crystal clear that the show is not just about picking up the names, but also picking up names that are hot right now. Guarneri added, "With the range of stars each season sees, it's clear that the cast selection is strategic from an engagement and viewership perspective." This may also explain why a convicted con artist like Anna Delvey was brought on the show. For the unversed, Delvey also accused the show of ‘exploiting her for attention’ to boost their ratings, she told in an interview with the Independent UK after she was eliminated in the first round.

It's not only the contestants that up the viewership, the PR strategy also reportedly includes leveraging social media to prompt viewers to see the show. Guarneri shared, "In particular, from last season to this season, there has been growth in the TikTok content used to garner hype and viewership for the show." She added, "Celebrities on the show who have a large following are now pushing and promoting the 'Dancing With the Stars' brand on their socials, encouraging fans to tune in and watch the program."

Britt Stewart also agreed to this. In a separate interview with Newsweek, Stewart shared that, "showing off your personality and 'having fun on social media' is a 'really fun part of what I get to do each fall." She admitted, "Yes, we have a very strategic strategy for our voting. And so yes, the coconut and the water were the first ones of the series." Her partner Eric Roberts also added: "Yesterday she did the coolest thing. We were doing an ident [a short piece of video] where we're doing advertising for the show. And she got splashed with a bucket of water—it was so cool." With a PR ship so strong, it is no surprise that 'DWTS' has survived since and is still twirling strong, with its first premiere on June 1, 2005, per Variety.