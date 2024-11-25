Anna Delvey makes a surprising return to ‘DWTS’ amid ABC ban rumors

'DWTS' has not seen the last of Anna Delvey, as she makes a shocking return for the finale episode

Ex-convict Anna Delvey is making a surprising return to 'Dancing With The Stars' despite reports that ABC executives had banned her from the ballroom. Like many other 'DWTS' contestants, Anna will appear in the finale episode, scheduled to air on Tuesday, November 26, alongside her pro dancer, Ezra Sosa. Since the announcement, the duo has been sharing glimpses of their preparations on social media, giving fans a peek into their journey leading up to the big performance.

Anna's return comes a month after rumors surfaced that she had been banned from the show following backlash over the con artist's participation. ABC reportedly didn’t want her to stir up more drama, especially after her time on the show and the comments she made following her elimination. Anna had accused the show of using her to "drive up the ratings," calling it "predatory" and claiming it made her feel "inadequate and stupid." This statement sparked controversy, given that eliminations are typically based on fan votes. According to RadarOnline, her comments led to her alleged ban from 'DWTS'.

Anna Delvey makes her unexpected return on 'DWTS' for finale episode (Instagram/@theannadelvey)

Anna Delvey opens up about her 'DWTS' experience

After her 'DWTS' elimination, Anna was asked what she had learned from her experience on the show. In response, the Season 33 contestant simply said, "Nothing." Her remark sparked controversy, which she later addressed during her appearance on Tori Spelling's misSPELLING podcast on September 28.

Anna explained that the comment was "the truth," adding, "You guys told me what I’m supposed to do. I tried to do it and then I still was rejected. And, I’m taking away nothing. This is what I’m taking away from it, because your advice was worthless."

Anna Delvey was reportedly banned from returning to 'DWTS' stage (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

What Anna Delvey thinks of Ezra Sosa’s “Nothing” tattoo

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, November 24, 'DWTS' pro Ezra showed off his "Nothing" tattoo to Anna, which he got in honor of her controversial comment about her experience on the show. While Anna approved of the tattoo, she couldn’t resist offering a bit of criticism.

"Why is it so small?" she asked in the clip. "You wanna answer? You couldn’t afford anything bigger?" Her response had Ezra laughing on the floor, as Anna joked that the tattoo should have been inked on his forehead. The clip ended with Ezra suggesting that Anna get a tattoo with him while they’re together.

Ezra Sosa got a tattoo in honor of his 'DWTS' Season 33 partner Anna Delvey (@dancingwiththestars/Instagram)

Why Anna Delvey didn't deserve to go home first on 'DWTS' Season 33

While Anna may not have been the standout performer on 'DWTS' Season 33, she certainly wasn’t the worst. She was often criticized by the judges for not smiling during her performances, which led to negative feedback. Despite her efforts, Anna was eliminated much earlier than expected.

While 'DWTS' is ultimately a dance competition, it's hard to deny that Anna brought entertainment to the show. She was captivating to watch, and despite not always putting in the most effort, her controversial past undoubtedly helped drive ratings. It's possible she could have improved as the weeks went on, but unfortunately, we never got to see her reach her full potential due to her early exit.