'DWTS' judges at it again: Stephen Nedoroscik’s routine gets short shrift, but Danny Amendola’s basic waltz praised

'DWTS' judges were more lenient with Danny Amendola’s waltz than with Stephen Nedoroscik’s challenging cha-cha

At least two of the judges sat up straighter while watching Stephen Nedoroscik on 'Dancing With The Stars', whereas when judging Danny Amendola, they barely cracked a smile. Stephen's cha-cha featured flashy choreography, quick footwork, and complex transitions. While his performance was bold, the judges criticized him for minor timing errors and penalized him for a lack of fluidity. In contrast, Danny delivered a graceful Viennese Waltz that showcased simplicity and elegance. While he executed it well technically, the routine lacked the complexity and technical challenges seen in Stephen's performance.

Nevertheless, Danny earned praise for the authenticity and emotional depth of his performance, which helped his scores remain close to Stephen's more ambitious routine. The contrast highlights a challenge that has loomed over the competition: striking the right balance between rewarding technical complexity and polished execution. Stephen's routines have pushed the boundaries of extreme difficulty, while Danny's have centered on refinement and storytelling with emotional impact. The judges' comments raise the question of whether complexity should take precedence over clean delivery, or vice versa, as the competition enters its final rounds. This contrasting evaluation of their performances will undoubtedly be a talking point as the show heads into its grand finale.

Stephen Nedoroscik receives mixed reactions from 'DWTS' judges

During the semifinals of 'Dancing with the Stars', Stephen Nedoroscik's cha-cha received a mix of praise and constructive criticism from the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba commended his effort to tackle the fast-paced routine and step out of his comfort zone but pointed out that some transitions felt disjointed. Derek Hough appreciated the ambitious choreography and underscored that it was technically difficult, though timing issues also limited the entire performance.

Bruno Tonioli praised Stephen for his energy and charisma but suggested he needed stronger rhythm and polish to make that routine pop. Although the judges appreciated the effort and complexity of Stephen's performance, they pointed out heavier execution criticisms compared to other contestants.

'DWTS' star Stephen Nedoroscik's cha-cha received a mix of praise and constructive criticism from the judges (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Danny Amendola agrees he 'lost' posture during 'DWTS' performance

Danny Amendola danced the waltz with his partner Witney Carson during the semi-finals of 'Dancing with the Stars'. The judges highlighted that emotional expression and authenticity were the key elements that carried the performance. Carrie Ann Inaba praised the real chemistry and trust that Dale developed between him and Witney. Derek Hough agreed that Danny had made improvements in his frame and choreography but noted that, at times, he lost the performance aspect, particularly in his posture.

Bruno Tonioli was impressed by Danny's dedication and the heartfelt nature of the routine but pointed out technical mistakes, such as his bum sticking out during certain movements. The overall judgment approved Danny's hard work and progress but scored him at par with areas that require improvement.

'DWTS' star Danny Amendola levels up his performance during the semi-finals (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.