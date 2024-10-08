Who is Eric Roberts's wife? Meet the woman who helped 'DWTS' star emerge from the darkest of shadows

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Eric Roberts is married to a multi-talented entertainment person, Eliza Roberts. Born on January 23, 1953, as Eliza Garrett, she is an actress, casting director, producer, and acting coach. They met in 1986, began dating after Eric's divorce from first wife. In 1992, Eric and Eliza tied the knot.

Eliza has been instrumental in Eric's career; she was his manager and helped him through the hardships he faced during his addiction. They are considered a great couple in Hollywood and tend to each other both on and off-set. Eliza has two children from the previous marriage and has reportedly kept a decent relationship with Eric's daughter, the actress Emma Roberts.

Roberts, a contestant this season on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33, dedicated a dance to Eliza Roberts, for supporting him through thick and thin in his career in the entertainment world. During the Soul Train Night episode, Eric and his partner Britt did a Foxtrot dance to "Let's Stay Together." The dance got mixed reviews from the judges, but Eric added an emotional touch concerning Eliza. He said that through the movements, he tried to show how he feels about her.

While this performance wasn't as powerful as he would have liked, the sincerity in Eric's gesture spoke much about the value of their relationship, as he ended the performance with a flying kiss to his wife. The judges scored Eric's performance with Carrie Ann giving a 7, Rosie a 6, Derek a 5, and Bruno a 6, resulting in 24 out of 40.

Eric Roberts gives marriage advice to 'DWTS' partner Britt Stewart

Eric Roberts provided his partner Britt Stewart with some sage marriage advice. After 32 years of marriage to Eliza Garrett, Roberts' words of wisdom come from a long-standing union.

While Stewart typically takes the lead in their lessons, he flipped the script to share insights on love and commitment with Roberts. "Honesty is key," he emphasized, highlighting the importance of being truthful with a partner.

Stewart also noted how inspiring it has been to witness Roberts's strong marriage. "It's a full-circle moment—being engaged, getting married, and then seeing a 32-year-long marriage unfold every day." In response to the judges' praise, Roberts playfully quipped, "Well, I paid him a lot of money for that," showcasing his light-heartedness while appreciating their compliments.

