LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: For a great many viewers of 'Dancing with the Stars', the eliminations of Reginald VelJohnson and Eric Roberts were about time. For weeks, VelJohnson and Roberts regularly remained toward the bottom of the leaderboard after performances this season. The final cha-cha by VelJohnson was close to a collision with his partner, Emma Slater, so it scored only 21/40. The couple received the lowest scores in the night Roberts and his partner Britt Stewart also scored low: a paso doble got only 22/40, thus reinforcing the impressions of their exits being predictable in advance.

Both stars appeared to viewers to be having difficulty with the demands of the competition, making the eliminations during Hair Metal Night feel like a natural progression of their performances. The removal of the two contestants seemed almost expected; they had both struggled to keep up with the high level of competition. Although VelJohnson's energy and Roberts' charisma were appreciated, their performances consistently demonstrated their challenges in matching the stronger dancers who remained in the competition. The double elimination was not entirely surprising, given the course of the season and their previous performances. Their departure reintroduces a focus on the higher-scoring competitors, many of whom have shown important improvements and continuously push their limits on the dance floor each week.

Reginald VelJohson feels gratitude after his elimination

After his elimination from 'Dancing with the Stars', Reginald VelJohnson expressed heartfelt gratitude for the experience and the support he received. He shared that being part of the show was a wonderful opportunity and that he was touched by the messages of encouragement from fans. VelJohnson, known for his iconic role on 'Family Matters', was emotional as he reflected on the joy of performing with his dance partner, Emma Slater, and said he would cherish the memories they made on the show.

Despite the disappointment, VelJohnson showed a positive attitude, appreciating the chance to connect with viewers of all ages and thanking his fans for their enthusiastic support. His departure from the show came after a double elimination, which included fellow competitor Eric Roberts. Though he was sad to leave, VelJohnson said he was proud of his performances and grateful to have experienced this journey.

Eric Roberts says it was 'tough to dance' after elimination

Eric Roberts said right after his ouster from 'Dancing With the Stars' that it was a tough competition and after all, difficult to dance, especially at this level. "It's tough to dance, especially at this level." He was grateful and felt his partner Britt Stewart had taught him well. While he had his charisma going for him, he does say that trying to keep up with those high-paced routines was tough; hence, the elimination did seem natural to him. "This was a really tough dance for me... you do it so well in rehearsal and then you mess it up," he added.