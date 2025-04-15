Julianne Hough’s emotional ‘DWTS’ tribute for her terminally ill friend had everyone in tears

Julianne Hough honored her choreographer friend on ‘DWTS’ with a moving dance—and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room

Julianne Hough served on the judging panel of 'Dancing With the Stars' frequently; she had a permanent place for five seasons and also guest judged seasons 25 and 30. In 2017, for the season 25 finale, Hough paid tribute to famed choreographer Marinda Davis, who "was diagnosed with seven auto-immune diseases that left her terminally ill." As per Entertainment Tonight, Davis set the choreography of the act; she allowed Hough to express the turn of events in her life and showcase the pain and loneliness that accompanied the illness. Hough put forth a touching performance by dancing to 'Wouldn't Change Anything' by the band AlexanderJean visibly left the audience and the other judges in tears.

"This dance is Marinda's story that she's choreographed. I could not be more honored that she chose me to play her, and that we get to share her gift with the world," Hough explained. "I have to say how much I admire you turning what you're facing into art," host Tom Bergeron expressed emotionally. Davis was present in the studio audience as her act played out on stage. "She's so incredible. As you guys just saw, she's a wonderful performer, but what people may not know is that she's one of the most extraordinary humans I've ever worked with and known. I just adore her," the famed choreographer lauded Hough, calling the act a "dream come true."

Julianne Hough performs the 'Julianne and Derek Hough: MOVE - Beyond - Live On Tour' on May 6, 2017, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Noam Galai)

Hough expressed backstage that she felt grateful about the opportunity, "I obviously have been watching this season while shooting in Alabama," she said. "I've kept up with it... When they asked me to come back on as a guest judge, I was like, 'Absolutely, on one condition!' and that's how I got [to do] the performance for my friend Marinda, who has obviously been battling a lot of things." In 2019, Davis disclosed that she doesn't have much time to live, "Two years ago, I was given my seventh diagnosis. Doctors say I won't make it past 40, but I've got a few stories left to tell," she revealed during her appearance on an episode of SoulPancake.

"I want everyone to remember: the thing you take for granted, someone else is fighting for," she added. Davis gushed about her bond with Hough in a special Facebook video where she described that the special finale segment on 'Dancing with the Stars' was a fulfilling journey in her career. As per Steps on Broadway, the finale dance piece was featured in the Emmy-nominated docuseries 'My Last Days' on the CW in 2018. Hough promoted the docuseries via an adorable post on Instagram, "Her story is as incredible as she is, and her work ethic, vision, and strength are unmatched!!" she captioned the post.

Surprisingly, Hough was initially a participant in the reality show; she won two seasons back-to-back and later returned as a judge, as per People. In 2024, Hough announced that she was stepping away from the DWTS live tour because of schedule conflicts, as per Deadline. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 'Safe Haven' star apologized to her countless fans and revealed that the dates were clashing with her new production. For the DWTS series, Hough was nominated for three Primetime Emmys, and she took home the award in 2015.