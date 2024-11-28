Britt Stewart hints Joey Graziadei wasn’t the right choice for ‘DWTS’ winner

‘DWTS’ pro Britt Stewart expressed that Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong were more deserving of the title than Joey Graziadei

Joey Graziadei may have won 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 but professional dancer Britt Stewart had a different contender in mind for the Mirrorball Trophy. Britt openly backed Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong, expressing her belief that they were more deserving of the title. "If you can't tell, I'm team Chan Bran for the finale for Season 33 Mirrorball," Britt said, referencing the fan nickname for Chandler and Brandon. She added, "I'm just so proud of both of them, and I know a lot of people will say, 'Oh, she didn't grow much because she was already an amazing dancer. But I know how much work she has put in this season."

Britt made it clear how much it mattered to her that Chandler won. She said it was time for another Black woman to grab that trophy. "I said at the beginning of the season—and there's only been one Black female winner, and that was Emma Riley—I think Chandler could be that one. I think she deserved to be the winner," Britt noted.

Although Britt did not directly slam Joey, her comments sparked conversation among fans, with some interpreting them as a subtle dig at the season's winner. Britt's comments also shed light on the broader discussion of diversity and representation among winners of the show, with only one Black female winner of the Mirrorball Trophy in the series' long history. The finale might be over, but Britt's comments have added an extra layer to an already drama-filled season of 'Dancing with the Stars'.

How many seasons of ‘DWTS’ has Britt Stewart been on?

Britt Stewart has been a part of 'Dancing with the Stars' for six seasons. She joined in Season 23 as a member of the troupe, performing in group numbers and supporting the cast. In Season 29, she made history by becoming the first Black female professional dancer on the show, paving the way for more diversity in the cast. After a few seasons, Britt danced with several celebrities, including Martin Kove (Season 30), Daniel Durant (Season 31-the semifinals), Adrian Peterson of Season 32, where elimination happened in Week 4; and Eric Roberts (elimination Week 3) in Season 33.

Amber Riley is the only black winner of ‘DWTS’

Amber Riley is the only Black celebrity to have ever won 'Dancing with the Stars'. She won in Season 17, partnered with Derek Hough. She has immense talent and charisma; in fact, Amber delivered outstanding performances throughout the season. All her hard work paid off when she took home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy alongside Derek Hough, making history as the first—and so far only—Black winner in the show's history. Her victory remains a significant moment for representation on the show.

Is Britt Stewart going to be on ‘DWTS’ 2025 tour?

Britt Stewart will be part of the 'Dancing with the Stars' 2025 tour, which will feature several fan-favorite professional dancers from the show, including Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, and Rylee Arnold.



These pros will perform live across various cities, showcasing stunning routines and unforgettable performances. Britt’s inclusion in the lineup confirms her ongoing involvement with the 'DWTS' family and her dedication to bringing the magic of the show to fans nationwide.