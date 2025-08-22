Twins missed classes for ‘Wheel of Fortune’ — and walked away with six-figure payday and a dream come true

Christina and Katie Currie intrigued everyone as they made an appearance on the show, but what went on behind will stun you even more.

Christina and Katie Currie were the twins making an appearance on the last season of ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ They not only stunned the fans watching the game but also intrigued the producers as well as the host of the show. The twin sisters from Severna Park, Maryland, recently shared how they were asked to compete together on the show, which helped them earn a huge amount. Talking to The Collegian, Katie mentioned that she was the one to apply for the game show. Interestingly, she had given the audition multiple times.

The contestant caught the attention of the producer of the reality game show when she stressed being a twin during her audition. “They asked me if my twin would be interested. I immediately said yes,” Katie mentioned in her interview. Divulging further, Christina explained, “Everyone was so surprised that I was going to be on it.” According to the sisters, it was a “bucket-list experience.” From the time they were asked to be on the show, the twin sisters spent hours learning the game, watching ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Not only that, but on their way to the appearance, Katie and Christina also practiced for an hour every night. They even solved tough puzzles on the show’s app. However, the sisters still didn't think that they would be able to win the game or even solve the Bonus Round.

The twin sisters were seen going headfirst against unrelated best friends of 15 years, Sharron and Latoya Brown from North Carolina, and first-time grandparents Tammy and Mike Oluvic from Alpine, California. According to TV Insider, their episode reaired on August 14, during the Wheel of Fortune’s summer reruns. The episode was marginally broadcast on January 9. During the game, the twin sisters quickly won the Mystery Round, making $15,000.

During their appearance on the show, Christina even told the host, Ryan Seacrest, that she was missing her classes. “During the first commercial break, Ryan came around and shook everyone’s hands,” the outlet stated. She went on to add, “I told him, ‘I’m missing two classes for this today. I’m so excited to be here.” Back when they appeared on the show, they were college seniors. Katie was studying finance and supply chain management, while Christina majored in accounting. Today, they are graduates.

After the game, both sisters went out for dinner and sat in “disbelief and exhaustion.” The twins advance to the Bonus Round with $38,248. Getting the standard letters “R, S, T, L, N, and E,” the twins chose “C, H, M, and A.” Eventually, their puzzle looked like “H _ _ S E _ _ E S T.” Solving the tough puzzle and choosing the “Person” category, they won another $50,000. Their total was $88,248 after the Bonus Round. Not only that, but they also won a trip to Portugal and Hawaii during the game. “The team effort pays off!” the host who took over Pat Sajak’s duties stated to the sisters. According to TV Insider, Seacrest even asked Christina, “So, was this worth missing your studying for?”