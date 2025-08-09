Double trouble! Identical twins team up on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and secure a flawless $88K win

In the special pairs episode, released on January 9, twins Christina and Katie Currie from Severna Park won big on the show's 50th anniversary week.

A pair of identical twins appeared on 'Wheel of Fortune' and won a whopping $50,000 on the show's 50th anniversary week. In the special pairs episode, released on January 9, twins Christina and Katie Currie from Severna Park, Maryland, competed against first-time grandparents Tammy and Mike Oluvic from Alpine, California, and unrelated best friends of 15 years, Sharron and Latoya Brown, from North Carolina. Before the game began, Christina and Katie shared with host Ryan Seacrest that they were college seniors who were to graduate in Spring, with Christina majoring in accounting and Katie double majoring in finance and supply chain management.

The Curries kicked off the game with a bang and they bagged a strong early lead by solving the 'Headline' puzzle for $12,100. Christina and Katie showed no signs of slowing down as they won nearly all of the Toss Up puzzles, and also dominated in the Mystery Round, winning a trip to Portugal, which Seacrest dubbed 'a graduation gift.' They kept the momentum going by solving another puzzle in the Express Round, winning more cash and a trip to Hawaii.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

At the end, Christina and Katie emerged as the big winners of the night with a total of $34,248 and two trips. On the other hand, the Browns walked away with $3,000; while the Oluvics didn't make it to the board. Ultimately, the Currie twins advanced to the Bonus Round. For their final puzzle category, Christina and Katie chose 'Persons.'

After spinning the wheel and selecting their Golden Envelope, Christina and Katie were faced with a one-word puzzle. The sisters selected the additional letters 'C, H, M, and A,' and their Bonus Round puzzle read 'H _ _ S E _ _ E S T'. As the clock counted down, the twins initially seemed a bit confused. Shortly afterward, Christina whispered the answer to her sister Katie, who screamed correctly, "Houseguest."

According to TV Insider, Seacrest, stunned by their win, remarked, "The team effort pays off!” He then opened the Golden Envelope and told the twins that they had won an additional $50,000, taking their total to $88,248. After their big win, Christina's boyfriend Griffin rushed to the stage to give the twins a massive hug. At that moment, Seacrest remarked, “Young love. I knew you blew off some studying, but I think it was well worth it.” In response, Katie quipped, “I would agree, it’s been a good day."

Once the episode aired, fans of the show celebrated Christina and Katie's victory. A YouTube user wrote, "Congratulations, Christina and Katie, on winning $50,000 for a total of $88,248. Well done." Another netizen chimed, "Way to go Katie and Christina. Best contestants ever!!!” In a similar vein, a comment also read, "Spincredible solve!”