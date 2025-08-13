‘Wheel of Fortune’ mom loses $40K in bonus round — breaking her kids’ hearts and their ultimate dream

Contestant Kyla’s husband promised the kids that if she won a trip on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ they could finally get a dog

A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's children were devastated after she lost during the Bonus Round. During an episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' a player named Kyla was looking forward to winning some big prizes, and she had a lot more than money at stake. After emerging as the big winner of the night, Kyla advanced to the Bonus Round. While chatting with her, former game show host Pat Sajak asked her, "This river cruise is important because... did your husband not make a promise?" In her response, Kyla said, "He did. He said that if I won a trip on 'Wheel of Fortune,' we could finally get a dog!”

Soon after, Sajak quipped, "And he's here, right? With the guys?" Kyla was joined by her husband and the pair's three children, and she introduced her sweet family to Sajak by saying, "He is my husband Michael, and my three boys, Joseph, Andrew, and Matthew." According to a report by Daily Express, Sajak enthusiastically exclaimed, “Guys, you’re getting a dog!" Going into the Bonus Round, Kyla had a river cruise and a puppy at stake.

When Sajak asked Kyla to pick a category for her Bonus Round puzzle, she chose the 'What are you doing?' category. After 'Wheel of Fortune' gave her the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, and E, she chose F, G, P, and A as the additional letters. In the end, her final four-word puzzle looked like "PA_NT_ NG A _ _ _ _ _ P_ _T _RE." As the ten-second timer began, Kyla made her first guess and said, "Painting a great picture." Shortly afterward, she made a few more guesses: "Painting a pretty picture," and "Painting a good picture."

The correct answer to the puzzle was "Painting a vivid picture." Then, Sajak told Kyla, "You had the right idea. It's a tough word, and if you had an 'I' in there, maybe you would have gotten it. Yeah, probably not the first word that occurred to you there." Shortly afterward, Sajak flipped the Golden Envelope and revealed that she had missed out on an extra $40,000. Following her loss in the Bonus Round, the host comforted her by saying, "Listen, you had a really terrific night and you're really a good player." However, Kyla still walked away with a cash prize of $14,198 and stated that her husband, Michael, may still have to buy a dog, as America may hold him accountable.

Once the episode dropped, many fans shared their thoughts on Kyla's final puzzle. One social media user stopped by the comments section of the YouTube video and wrote, "Wow, that was a tough bonus round puzzle even though if she choose C or D that would've been no help either and surprisingly if Kyla would've chose an "I" instead of the "A" then she probably would've have a fighting chance but the "P" was definitely the right letter to pick no question about that part, but Vivid is a tough word for sure and at least Kyla miss out on $40,000 which is the minimum, but $14,108 is pretty good days work." Another user said, "Sorry you missed 40k in BR still played an awsome game. Michale if you get a dog means a dog house could be if your future. l spent a ton of time in mine!!! SERIOUSLY kyla.. if I were to paint a vivid picture of happiness, I would choose you & your family. BEST WISHES & CONGRATULATIONS!!!"