‘The Voice’ Season 28 is about to shake things up with a game-changing Playoffs format and we aren't ready

A historic moment is coming: ‘The Voice’ Season 28’s Playoffs will use a never-seen-before format after the Knockouts.

Brace yourselves, 'The Voice' fans, as season 28 is going for a historical development in the competition. The final round of the Knockouts airs Monday, November 24, and will determine which contestants move on to the Playoffs for coaches Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Reba McEntire. However, the Playoffs will feature a unique twist, a first-of-its-kind in the history of the show, and honestly, we cannot wait to witness it.

(L-R) Photos of 'The Voice' season 28 coaches Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

Notably, in the Playoffs, coaches will evaluate their full teams. They will then pick four of them, and fans will vote for the other two from the singers who weren't chosen. Then, from those six singers, fans will select the final winner, as per NBC. This is unlike past seasons, where coaches could save two singers.

As per reports, 'The Voice' Season 28 has introduced several twists, from artists choosing their own battle partners to the new Mic Drop in the Knockouts. The surprises began in the Blind Auditions with the Carson Callback Card, which allowed host Carson Daly to bring back a no-chair-turn artist for a second chance.

'The Voice' Season 28 also added more twists, starting with artists choosing their own battle pairings instead of coaches deciding. In the Knockouts, coaches also gained a new tool, the Mic Drop button, which they can each use once on a standout team member. After all four Mic Drops are used, viewers will vote for one of those artists, and the winner earns a performance spot at the Rose Parade on January 1, as per E! Online.

Reportedly, the Playoffs will air on Monday, December 1 and 8 at 9 PM ET, followed by mid-December Live Shows! Online live shows with real-time voting, leading to the season finale, where the new champion is crowned and awarded a major recording deal, as per Red94. Coaches will also highlight new singles from their teams. The Knockout finale is set to air next week on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock, with additional clips and behind-the-scenes content available on NBC.com and YouTube.

Talking about 'The Voice' Season 28, it features four returning coaches, Bublé, McEntire, Dogg, and Horan, each bringing distinguishable musical backgrounds and mentoring styles. Bublé is back for his third straight season, McEntore for her fourth, Snoop for his second, and Horan for his third. Together, they guide artists through high-pressure knockouts and playoffs, highlighting both vocal talent and the coaches' expertise.