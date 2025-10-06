BBC's long-running, iconic talk show renewed for 3 seasons with 34th installment returning in 2026

'The Graham Norton Show' has been greenlit for three more seasons at the BBC. The iconic talk show, now running Season 33, was renewed for a three-year deal that now sees Norton helm the show for three more seasons for BBC One, starting with Season 34 in 2026.

According to Variety, the latest season garnered 2.9 million views per episode and remains the U.K.'s biggest talk show. Known for hosting a slew of A-list stars, 'The Graham Norton Show' also boasts a solid social media presence, generating millions of views. In his statement, Norton expressed his excitement, saying, "Getting to host my own chat show is a huge pleasure as well as a privilege. I’m thrilled that the BBC is allowing me to continue for another three years. The whole team is looking forward to bringing the world’s brightest stars into the homes of the great British public!"

Kalpna Patel-Night, BBC’s head of entertainment, was also lavish in praise of the show's continued success over the years. "We are thrilled that ‘The Graham Norton Show’ will remain a flagship part of the BBC’s entertainment offering for another three series. Graham sets the gold standard for celebrity interviews and continues to attract the best global talent to his sofa; it’s no wonder that the show remains so beloved by our audiences."

Taylor Swift was one of the recent marquee names on the show, alongside Cillian Murphy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, and Domhnall Gleeson. The singer's candid take on her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce went viral instantly. "He really crushed it when it came to surprising me," Swift told Norton about Kelce during her appearance, per PEOPLE. "We had actually filmed a podcast episode — he has a podcast called New Heights — so we filmed the podcast for about three or four hours ... and meanwhile, behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this. He went all out, 10 out of 10."

The show was first launched in 2007 on BBC Two and was later moved to BBC One after two seasons. The meteoric success saw it quickly cement itself as one of the BBC's premier Friday shows. With three more reasons, fans can now expect to see more star-studded names join Norton for an evening of candid and engaging conversations. The show can be watched on BBC America and AMC+ in the United States.