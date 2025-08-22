‘AGT’ contestant’s soulful ‘Hallelujah’ cover will leave you wanting more of his voice (and undeniable charm)

Daniel Emmet not only brought good looks but also a powerhouse voice that left ‘AGT’ judges and fans completely mesmerized

Daniel Emmet, a standout from ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 13, has a knack for captivating audiences and drawing them into his performances. During his time on the NBC competition, he impressed judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Heidi Klum, as well as fans, with his incredible singing talent. A December 2022 clip perfectly showcases this, featuring Emmet’s stunning live rendition of Leonard Cohen’s classic “Hallelujah” alongside renowned guitarist Roni Benise. The performance reached new heights thanks to the choir’s beautiful vocals, Benise’s masterful guitar work, and Emmet’s smooth, silky voice.

From start to finish, Emmet’s vocals were flawless. Shortly after, Benise shared the full performance on his official YouTube channel, sparking nonstop praise from ‘AGT’ fans. One social media user commented, “Incredibly easy on the ears, the eyes, and the soul. Daniel, your time has come. I’m glad to see you finally getting the recognition you deserve.” Another added, “Beautiful Benise! And Daniel Emmet is spectacular! My favorite cover of Hallelujah!”

A netizen went on to say, "Daniel, you are a miracle..I can't get enough of listening to your voice, which penetrates directly into my heart and gives me a state of happiness for the whole day...God has endowed you with all the qualities, talent..beauty. And you can see the kindness on your face." Another fan echoed the same sentiments by writing, "Daniel has a great voice, along with his stage presence and personality. He has it all! What a talent!"

During his time on 'AGT' Season 13, Emmet performed amazing covers of hits, like Il Divo's 'Passerà,' which put his incredible tone and range on display. Though a fan favorite, he didn’t make it past the Top 10, but his angelic voice left a lasting impression. Since then, Emmet has focused on his music career. The 32-year-old opera singer released his self-titled debut album in December 2022. On Instagram, he shared, "It’s tiiiiime!! My debut album is finally here! It is now available on all streaming and digital platforms, I hope you all enjoy this work, that is the truest expression of my heart and soul. I am so proud to share it with each and every one of you! This moment is so special, and it wouldn’t have been possible without YOU!"

For the unversed, let us share with you that Emmet's 11-track album is a mixture of original songs and covers. The album consists of covers of hit songs like 'Unchained Melody' by the Righteous Brothers and 'You're the Inspiration' by Chicago. It also has an original song named 'True Reflection' featuring the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. Later on, Emmet released an EP titled 'Pure Imagination' in 2024. Emmet's music is available for streaming on all platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.