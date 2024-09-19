What is Britani Bateman's net worth? 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie is a real estate developer with multiple side hustles

'RHOSLC's newbie Britani Bateman is Heather Gay's companion, singer, and real estate developer

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' is coming back this autumn, so hang onto those receipts, evidence, and screenshots. As 'RHOSLC' returns for Season 5, Bravo fans will be reunited with the fiercely protective and devoted citizens of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, September 18.

Viewers will get to know two new pals in addition to the returning cast members, including Britani Bateman, the triple threat. Gossip Next Door reports that Britani's estimated net worth is less than $1 million.

What does 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman do for work?

Britani works as a professional dancer, recording artist, voice actor, model, and Broadway performer, in addition to acting in movies. Her most well-known roles in the film business include that of Tori Spelling's best friend in 'The Mistle Tones', which she most recently played, and Kelly Powers in 'The RM'.

She has starred and had supporting parts in fourteen additional films. Apart from her career in movies, Britani has acted in 46 national commercials for companies including Denny's, Sinclair Oil, and Toyota, and modeled for brands like Verizon Wireless, Melaleuca, and Nu Skin.

Britani has recorded songs and provided voiceovers for companies including Sony Records, ESPN, and ABC Family. Her recordings could be available on Apple Music and iTunes.

After earning her BFA from Brigham Young University, she got a recording deal with Disney to play Part of Your Worlds for their international distribution channels. Following that, she spent a year as an employee of Tokyo Disney Company, where she recorded Disney albums, filmed Disney commercials, worked as a model on the side, and worked on a Japanese serial opera.

Britani debuted on Broadway as Ellen in the Second National Broadway Tour of Miss Saigon. She went on to play Nancy in several versions of Oliver alongside Christopher Lloyd.

Moreover, she debuted on stage with Maureen McGovern as Genevieve in the first-ever English adaptation of the French musical The Umbrella of Cherbourg, which starred Catherine Deneuve. Britani founded PURE Productions, an international incentive travel destination production company.

Furthermore, she is the artistic director and co-founder of Groove Merchants, a corporate party band that has won the Best of State Award eight times. Her ensemble has played throughout South America, Hawaii, Canada, Europe, and the continental United States.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman is dabbling in a new career

Viewers may find out more about Britani now, even though they won't be able to witness her perform until the next season debuts. It's reasonable to assume that this Utah native doesn't mind having people watch her or having cameras focus on her.

Britani is a "real estate developer, actress, and accoladed singer in an on-again, off-again relationship," according to the press release for 'RHOSLC' Season 15. Britani has been employed at Summit Sotheby's International Realty as a development real estate agent since April 2021.

Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman welcomed to Bravo family by 'RHOSLC' alum

Thanks to Heather Gay, 'RHOSLC' fans may now meet Britani, a new buddy who is sure to change things up in the group. Dramatization-wise, 'RHOSLC' never disappoints.

Through her friend Heather, Britani is introduced to the women, but she immediately runs into a couple of them. Viewers will also witness Lisa Barlow's "longtime friend," Bronwyn Newport, join as a first-time housewife, and Wendy Rose's pal, Meili Workman.

Season 5 of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' starts Wednesday, September 18 at 9 PM ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available for viewing the following day on Peacock.