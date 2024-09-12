Who made the most sales on 'MDLLA' Season 15? Bravo's superstar real estate agent revealed

'MDLLA' Season 15 stars Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor and Josh Altman tackle shifting real estate market conditions

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 15 real estate agents Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutors, Heather, and Josh Altman have closed some of the biggest historic and famous listings in the latest installment. However, the viewers are left wondering which agent was the king or queen of the season with the most sales.

However, the answer is The Altmans! Heather and Josh Altman revealed during the finale that they have made $1,150,259,200 in sales. The couple was expecting to hit the $500 million mark in listings, and they successfully surpassed it. Additionally, Heather and Josh have gained $382 million worth of real estate as far as listings. Josh shared his plans, stating, "Next year, we're gonna do more of us and less of everybody else." Josh also planned to expand the Altman Brothers to Scottsdale, Arizona, after opening a new office in Orange County. The couple also faced multiple personal hurdles but managed to put their professional career above their drama.

'MDLLA' Season 15 stars Josh and Heather Altman made the most sales (@bravo)

How much does 'MDLLA' Season 15 stars Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor make in sales?

The sudden shift in the real estate market didn't favor all real estate agents, as Tracy Tutor faced a huge loss. Tracy's total sales in Los Angeles were down about 30 percent in 2023. The reality star expressed her excitement for the future, despite the recent downturn in the housing market caused by various factors.

Meanwhile, Josh also failed to hit his goals. He shared that while the other brokers were down like 60 percent, he was down 26 percent in sales. Josh and Tracy co-listed multiple properties but struggled to close the deal on some of them. Josh also shared an update on his Bedford property he bought sight-unseen for $9.2 million, which is currently under renovation.

'MDLLA' Season 15 star Tracy Tutor and Josh Flagg struggle to close the deals due to various factors (@bravo)

How much does 'MDLLA' Season 15's The Altmans' OC office renovation cost?

'MDLLA' Season 15 stars Heather and Josh Altman inaugurated The Altmans Brothers Orange County office despite not being fully renovated. They managed to complete the exterior and held the star-studded event in the parking although the interior was still unfinished. Heather and Josh notably had a budget of $2,000,000 but they sadly exceeded over $135,000.

The couple already facing marital woes and their extra expenditure added more drama. Heather told Josh, "I didn't realize that my idea of coming down and expanding to Orange County was going to be such a struggle. You're down here half the week, some nights not coming home, and that's tough. And then me having to come down here, and when we're both down here at the same time, the guilt that I have with the kids."

'MDLLA' Season 15 stars Josh and Heather Altman inaugurated unfinished new office (@bravo)

